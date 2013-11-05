The NRA Lost a Big One in Virginia

Granted, one reason that it’s been hard for the gun control side to get that message out is that the Virginia governor’s race has been about far more than just guns. The race has focused above all on Cuccinelli’s starkly conservative views on social issues such as abortion, his affiliation with the Tea Party movement that brought the federal government to a standstill, and his role in the Star Scientific scandal that engulfed Gov. Bob McDonnell; to the extent the spotlight’s been on McAuliffe, it’s focused on his own ethical gray areas and his close relationship with the Clintons.

Still, the gun issue has been lying there in plain sight, and the remarkable fact is that, in contravention of Chekhov’s dictum, it has not fired a debilitating shot at McAuliffe, as conventional wisdom would have. As Freddy Kunkle reported last weekend in the Washington Post:

It began with the Oct. 24 candidate’s debate at Virginia Tech, the site of the worst mass shooting by an individual in U.S. history. In response to a question, Cuccinelli boasted of his A rating from the NRA. And then McAuliffe did something surprising: He said he didn’t give a fig about the powerful lobby’s rating. And, oh, by the way, he had earned an F. Differences over gun control between Cuccinelli, the state’s attorney general, and McAuliffe, a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, were not a secret before that debate. But Democrats rarely brag about their support for gun-control measures in statewide elections in pro-gun Virginia. McAuliffe’s change in strategy suggested a play for his liberal base—but also hinted that he felt comfortable changing the playbook in the still-evolving swing state of Virginia. “I don’t think you’ve seen any Democratic candidate run in Virginia as rabidly anti-gun as McAuliffe has in the last two weeks,” said David Adams, legislative director for the Virginia Shooting Sports Association, the state affiliate of the NRA.

Republicans and gun right supporters were sure they had finally found a clear edge against McAuliffe. After all, this was Virginia, where the NRA has its gleaming headquarters (in Fairfax County), where the committee that handles gun legislation in the General Assembly is actually called the Militia, Police and Public Safety Committee, and where gun stores sell their wares so freely that Bloomberg launched an undercover investigation to demonstrate that Virginia was the source of many guns used in New York City shootings.

But McAuliffe—and the Democrats running for attorney general and lieutenant governor—seemed to believe otherwise. They knew that the horror of the Virginia Tech massacre had forever left an impact on the state’s voters. They knew that polls consistently showed large majorities of Virginians backing expanded background checks, the measure that failed to get a filibuster-proof majority in the U.S. Senate earlier this year, but not before getting support from both Kaine and Mark Warner, a longtime NRA ally. And they knew that the dynamics of a statewide election, even in an off-year like this, are different than that of a one-off recall like the one in Colorado, which plays to the advantage of the side with the most ardent single-issue voters, which for now remains the gun-rights side.

Not that the gun-control side lacks for grassroots support in Virginia. As hostile as the terrain has been in years past, the state has developed a strong cohort of activists in recent years, led by Lori Hanky Haas and Andy Goddard, both of whom had children injured in the Virginia Tech shootings. Haas, who works for the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, organized a campaign summit among gun control activists in the state two months ago, has shown up at Cuccinelli events with fellow activists demanding he address the issue, and even sat alongside McAuliffe’s wife at the Virginia Tech debate. “We outspent them—and we out-organized them on the ground,” said Everitt.