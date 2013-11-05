It Sure Sounds Like John Boehner Just Said He Opposes All Anti-Discrimination Laws

The Employment Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA) will likely pass the Senate after it won a procedural vote Monday. The bill would “ban sexual orientation or gender identity discrimination in most workplaces,” as BuzzFeed’s Chris Geidner puts it. But it is at best a tall order to pass the House of Representatives, where Speaker John Boehner came out even before the final Senate vote Monday to express his opposition.

Par for the course. It is not a news flash that Republican lawmakers are a bit lacking in the respect department when it comes to LGBT citizens. But the stated reasoning behind Boehner’s opposition to ENDA astonished me, and the fact that it hasn’t received more attention astonishes me nearly as much. According to Boehner’s spokesperson, “The Speaker believes this legislation will increase frivolous litigation and cost American jobs, especially small business jobs.” And that’s why he’s against it.

This line of reasoning is incredibly retrograde. I don’t see why it shouldn’t dictate Boehner’s—and, by extension, the House Republicans’—opposition to all legislation banning workplace discrimination, including against women, minorities, and people with disabilities. Such legislation is, of course, on the books.

All anti-workplace discrimination laws surely increase litigation, and nearly as surely increase frivolous litigation—when you give people the right to sue, there is a good chance the occasional one will sue disingenuously. For that reason and for a variety of other reasons, it costs businesses—“especially” small businesses—more money to comply with more regulations, which in turn puts a small crimp on available funds, in turn, yes, costing American jobs. Boehner is right about that.