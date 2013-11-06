One of Syria's Brave Young Photographers Has Been Kidnapped by Islamist Rebels

Homsi was born and raised in northern Syria, and was barely into his twenties in March 2011, when the first anti-regime protests kicked off. He had taken classes in photography in school, and as the conflict enveloped the north, he began slipping through the streets of Aleppo and Raqqa, his Canon EOS slung over his shoulder. Many of his early photographs were used by citizen media sites such as the Free Syrian News Agency, or FSNA; others were posted to his (deservedly popular) Flickr page.





Homsi had been invited along to my meeting with an older journalist, the FSNA's Jameel Salou, and he sat respectfully in the Antakya cafe while Salou recalled his multiple stints in Syrian prisons and then his detention, in 2012, by ISIS. (Salou was eventually released thanks to the intervention of the FSA.) At this, Homsi shook his head. For months, he had been crossing back and forth between Syria, where his family was still located, and a small apartment in Antakya. At that point he had not yet encountered any trouble. But he understood the risks. "Everyone knows someone who has died. Everyone knows someone who has been taken. Our eyes are not closed." Still, he continued, "I believe that is our war. And our duty to document it."

Later, back at my hotel, I brought up Homsi's Flickr stream on my computer. The pictures were vivid and sad but often darkly beautiful despite their subject matter. There were images of bright-faced children clamoring towards the lens; of decimated dolls lying amid a spray of rubble; of a freshly stitched up corpse on an operating table. There were photos of everyday life, if you happen to reside in a war zone.

The Turkey/Syria border crawls with Western journalists dispatched to cover the war in Syria; most are experienced, dedicated, and careful. But there is also a sizable contingent of unseasoned freelancers looking to make a splash, in any way possible. There are parachute journalists, cowboys, and would-be Gonzos. (I think here of a recent Medium.com article, "I Went On the World's Deadliest Road Trip," which actually contains the following phrase: "Our little tour of Hell was a lot of fun.") I certainly don't exclude myself from the ranks of parachuters. I spent only a week in Turkey. I leaned heavily on the expertise of friends—both Syrian and western—with a grip on the political subtleties of the region. And once I'd gotten what I wanted, I flew back home again.

I entered each interview with the perspective of a Western journalist who has been taught to prize absolute objectivity. I listened to citizen journalists—Homsi’s colleagues—describe carrying both cameras and side-arms; I heard them say they had helped picked out enemy sniper posts with their zoom lenses; I asked one if he considered himself to be an unbiased journalist, and received the following reply: "Yes, but for the side of the revolution." It was easy to smirk at this. It was easy to forget that while I had elected to write about the conflict in Syria, these journalists felt no such choice.