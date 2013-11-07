It's True: Obamacare Will Force Some People to Pay More for the Same Coverage

Consider the Kaiser Permanente policy that Hammack and Brothers have right now. The premiums are $550 a month, which works out $6,600 a year for the couple or $3,300 per person. That’s real money, obviously. But for comprehensive health insurance? It’s on the cheap side. Extrapolating from an annual survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation (which has no ties to Kaiser Permanente) and Health Research and Educational Trust, the typical worker with insurance from an employer paid $4,565 for that coverage last year. It's hard to make an apples-to-apples comparison, since employer plans tend to be more generous. But one reason employer plans tend to cost more (in this case, and others) is that employers can't withhold benefits from employees who happen to have medical problems. They have to insure healthy workers and unhealthy workers. That raises the cost of insurance.

Under the Affordable Care Act, insurers that sell coverage directly to consumers must now play by the same rules as the employers do. That means Kaiser Permanente and CareFirst (which insures Laszewski) can no longer keep out bad medical risks. To accommodate the influx of potentially unhealthy beneficiaries, insurers could increase rates or they could simply decide to reduce benefits. In practice, they seem to be doing both—which is why the alternatives all of these people are seeing appear to be more costly, less generous, or some combination of the two.

Klein summarized the effect in a follow-up about Laszewski:

people benefiting from this discrimination didn't know they were benefiting from it. But people in the individual market right now are paying less because of discrimination against the old and sick. When that discrimination ends, a lot of them will end up paying more.

The architects of the Affordable Care Act, like everybody who understands health policy, knew this would happen. And they crafted the law in a way that would cushion the impact for most people. The most obvious method is those subsidies, which offset higher premiums in part or in whole for the majority of people buying coverage on the new exchanges. The law has other, less well-known provisions to help restrain insurance prices—most notable among them, a “medical-loss ratio” requirement that effectively limits how much profits insurers can make. These steps will reduce the number of people unable to find better coverage or facing the prospect of actual “rate shock.” But these steps won’t help everybody. Some people will end up with worse options.

You probably want to know how many people fall into this category. Good question! The data on people buying their own insurance is incomplete, ambiguous, and conflicting. But most experts I've consulted believe that, of the small percentage of Americans who buy their own coverage, a minority should end up paying more next year. (For an alternative view, read Avik Roy of the Manhattan Institute.) The ones facing the most severe sticker shock will tend to be more affluent, since they will get little or no help from federal subsidies. It's almost surely a small group of people. But how small is impossible to say with certainty.

Of course, these people may not feel affluent. That’s particularly true if they live in an area where real estate, gasoline, and other routine costs make it expensive to live. The suburbs of Washington, D.C., where Laszewski lives, is one such place. San Francisco, where Hammock and Brothers live, is another. For a couple in either city making $70,000 or $80,000, which is just above the subsidy threshold, absorbing a few thousand dollars a year in extra health insurance premiums will probably seem like a big deal.

In an ideal world, health care reform would help some of these people more than it does now—either by offering more generous subsidies, offset by taxes on the truly rich, or by controlling the cost of medicine and insurance more aggressively. (A single-payer plan would basically do both things.) Obamacare supporters, in fact, have frequently called for just such changes. The law's critics oppose them.

But it’s not like the Affordable Care Act doesn’t do some of this already. The subsidies actually reach higher into the income spectrum than the subsidies in Massachusetts did, back when that state introduced reform. The health care law already imposes new taxes on the rich, via a surcharge on Medicare payroll taxes. And it has regulations like the medical-loss ratio to keep insurers in check.

The truth is that, until now, people in this situation have been among the few, fortunate souls for whom American health insurance is a bargain. They’ve been relatively healthy, and they’ve had relatively good incomes, making it possible to buy comprehensive policies at prices they could afford. But the practices that made insurance cheap for them made it expensive—and in many cases unavalable—for others. Their good fortune was the by-product of bad fortune for many others. As one ends, so must the other.

Update: I had originally written that the Hammack's Kaiser Permanente plan was "remarkably cheap" relative to employer plans, but that's probably overstated, since—as best as I can tell—it's a bit less generous than the typical employer plan. I've changed that reference accordingly, just to allow for more uncertainty.