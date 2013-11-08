If College Students Can't Say What 'Consent' Is, Then We Should Teach It Sooner

Significant changes need to be made to college’s consent education programs. But it also seems like more can be done to teach students about sexual assault and consent before they arrive on campus. Consent education is rarely a component of high school sex education curriculum. “Due to the limits on time imposed on teachers, they end up needing to make some really tough choices about what topics they can cram into very limited amounts of time with their students,” said Nora Gelperin, director of training at Answer, the national sexuality education organization based at Rutgers University. “Unfortunately, it tends to be that teachers focus on what they see as the core content, which is generally pregnancy prevention and STD/HIV prevention. What suffers is all the other very important topics, like teen dating violence, issues around consent, body image, healthy relationships.”

Statistics on which states require consent and sexual assault education do not currently exist. The next closest measure is examining individual state laws on teen dating violence. Twenty states currently have such legislation in place. Of those, 13 require public schools to develop a dating violence or healthy relationships component for health classes or comprehensive sex-ed programming. Similar legislation was recently enacted in Colorado, but failed in Oregon and Kentucky. When consent and sexual assault are addressed, current curricula typically eschew complicated conversations in favor of an unfortunate message that has lately been the subject of massive debate: Don’t get raped. “Dating violence [in sex-ed] tends to be much more about what girls should do to stay safe when they’re at parties,” Gelperin told me. “‘Go with a friend, don’t drink too much, look out for each other’—and not exploring issues of consent between genders and around relationships.”

“Consent is an issue I think teens are especially misinformed about,” Nick Meduski, a staff writer for Sex, Etc., Answer’s peer-to-peer publication for teens, said in an email. “I think my friends have a skewed or single dimensional view of what rape is.”

Gelperin helped develop the National Sexuality Education Standards, which aim to provide guidance on the essential minimum core content for sex-ed that is developmentally appropriate for students in grades K-12. So far, Connecticut has developed state guidelines that are based on the national standards, and Chicago is set to implement them in 2016. The standards inform educators that by the time students finish twelfth grade, they should be able to define sexual consent and explain its implications, analyze factors like how alcohol can affect one’s ability to give it, and demonstrate both effective ways to communicate personal boundaries and respect for the boundaries of others as they relate to intimacy.

That may sound straightforward, but in reality, this is a lesson young people are not learning elsewhere, in part because of the gender norms with which they grow up. “A piece of the way that we teach gender in this country is how we still encourage boys to be outspoken, aggressive, and forceful in making their way in the world,” Monica Rodriguez, President of the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States, and who also helped develop the standards, told me, “and that often translates into other areas.”