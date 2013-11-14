A Deeply Strange New Year’s Eve With Dave Chappelle

“How can I help you?” Howdy Doody asks, taking a nervous gulp.

“I want the biggest, blackest shotgun that you have, son,” Chappelle replies.

Howdy Doody hands him a shotgun off the rack. Chappelle, who knows nothing about guns, holds it up in the air and, for practice, yells, “Get off my porch!”

The comedian turns back to the clerk. “Not big enough,” Chappelle says, sucking his teeth in faux frustration. This goes on, gun after gun, until Chappelle finally decides on a double-barrel 12 gauge Mossberg.

None of the four wants to haul this gun, even wrapped in cardboard, through the store. “Gentlemen,” Howdy Doody says. “State law. I’m going to have to carry the gun to the vehicle.”

So the men fall in single file behind the freckle-faced ginger, who holds the gun in front of him like a processional flag. This, as all the other people in the store look on, open-mouthed.

Back at the house, Jealous is the only one who knows how to shoot a gun. He loads the fine-grain birdshot into the magazine and starts his lessons. Chappelle grasps the stock, rests the butt on his shoulder, and aims the muzzle at a plastic water jug they’ve placed on a fence post. He won’t need the gun tonight or any other night, but in the eerie Ohio silence, he pulls the trigger.

Ross Kenneth Urken is a writer and editor based in Manhattan. He has published in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Paris Review, New York, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Find more of his work here and here.