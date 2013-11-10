The Ten Baddest Elizabeth Warren Clips Out There

As chronicled in Noam Scheiber's cover story this week, Elizabeth Warren's unapologetic populism and intellectual credentials have endeared her to those on the left looking for a champion. But it is her aggressive hearing-room cross-examination style—captured in a slew of video clips that quickly went viral—that have bonded her to the Democratic left.

Here's an assortment of her greatest rhetorical flayings, barn-burning rants, and cable news cross-examinations:

Just after announcing her 2012 Senate candidacy, she talked rings around Joe Scarborough on his own show:

On the eve of October's government shutdown, she openly derided Republicans on the Senate floor: