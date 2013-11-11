A Young Lee Harvey Oswald's Brief, Troubled Life in New York City

She was escorted to a large room where other parents were talking to their kids. When Lee came out, he began to cry, she said, telling her, "Mother, I want to get out of here. There are children in here who have killed people, and smoke. I want to get out."

In her mind, Lee had just skipped a little school, played a little hooky—boys will be boys, after all. But now she “realized what a serious thing this was." Not so much the truancy, but the place in which they put him, with its barred windows, locked doors, and delinquent children. "We don’t have those kinds of places in Texas or New Orleans,” Marguerite said.

Dr. Renatus Hartogs, the German-born chief psychiatrist at Youth House, interviewed Lee for about an hour. Hartogs found him a bright boy, possessing "superior mental resources" with a well-developed vocabulary and capacity for abstract thinking. He also described his "intense anxiety, shyness, feelings of awkwardness, and insecurity," as well as his "vivid fantasy life turning around the topics of omnipotence and power." When asked whether he preferred the company of boys over girls, Lee told Hartogs, "I dislike everybody."

While Hartogs saw no signs of psychosis, he identified schizoid personality features and passive-aggressive tendencies. In a sentence, "Lee has to be seen as an emotionally quite-disturbed youngster who suffers under the impact of really existing emotional isolation and deprivation, lack of affection, absence of family life, and rejection by a self-involved and conflicted mother."

On May 7, three weeks after Lee had arrived at Youth House, he was back before Judge McClancy. The judge advised Marguerite that her son must attend school regularly or he would be brought again before the court. He was put on probation and a plan was put in motion to get him therapeutic treatment. Lee and Marguerite both promised to cooperate.

But despite the assurances, the coming months were shaped by Marguerite's continuing conviction that the court was making a big deal out of nothing, that this was just a simple case of a boy playing hooky. Marguerite blamed her son’s troubles on New York laws and how the Bureau of Attendance was making a "criminal out of him." She didn't want any probation officer or social worker to interfere. She likened this to Lee "talking to a stranger."

But Marguerite had no intention of getting Lee help, making her best efforts to sabotage any chance to turn things around. As probation officer John Carro noted later, "She may have been just as disturbed as the boy."

While the court officials continued their efforts to arrange a treatment plan, Marguerite planned a getaway. In early January 1954, despite the court's demands, she moved Lee back to New Orleans and out of New York's jurisdiction. Marguerite sent the attendance officer a letter explaining that she had left with her son, but she did not provide any address or other contact information. At this point, there was nothing the New York officials could do to help Lee or his mother.

For Marguerite, this was the end of an unpleasant period of harassment where strangers were meddling in her business. Lee would not get the help he desperately needed, and his mother could continue managing things the way she saw fit.

Looking back, Marguerite would say that "Mr. Carro pestered me and Lee," and that "he was indignant at my attitude, because he was an official." Carro would say that Marguerite “didn't want to cooperate," and as much as removing a child from a family home was the last resort because "there is no substitute for love and parents," this was a boy who was on his own, who had "nothing going for him on the outside."

Once Lee left New York, that chance for change was likely lost forever.