Someone Not Named P.G. Wodehouse Has Just Written a New Bertie and Jeeves Novel

Those who doubt the inherent subjectivity of the reading experience would do well to pick up Sebastian Faulks’s new novel, Jeeves and the Wedding Bells, advertised as “an homage to P.G. Wodehouse.” Even typing that sentence makes me cringe; fellow Wodehouse addicts are liable to undergo a similar shudder. The very thought of someone other than Wodehouse writing a novel about Bertie Wooster and his valet Jeeves is enough to ensure that those Wodehouseans with sufficient resolve to undertake Faulks’s effort do so with extreme wariness, if not indeed prejudice.

Faulks is actually somewhat of a strange case, or what Bertie might call an odd bird. A respected British writer and author of the superb World War I novel Birdsong, he went on to pen a very mediocre James Bond thriller titled Devil May Care. Although the book contained several passages that expertly recalled Ian Fleming’s snobbery, it was confusing and plot-heavy, without the liveliness of the original 007 stories. Faulks wrote Devil May Care in six weeks as a tip-of-the-hat to the speed with which Fleming cobbled together his novels, but writers are not interchangeable, and the strain showed. (This book’s back cover, evidently trying to prove that writers are interchangeable, quotes a bunch of reviewers lauding Wodehouse).

Now, apparently feeling that he hadn’t quite had his fill of borrowing other authors’ iconic characters, Faulks has taken on the two most fully formed Wodehouse creations. The strain is still evident, as are two looming questions: If he wants to put the same characters through the same paces, what’s the point? (The fact that Wodehouse wrote approximately 100 books in his 94 years only makes this question more acute). Secondly, if Faulks wants to go in a different direction, can he do so without betraying Wodehouse’s vision? Most of Faulks’s book reads like a poor imitation of a second-rate Wodehouse book (of which Wodehouse himself, given his prolific nature, wrote plenty). But Faulks, in crucial ways, also violates the spirit of Wodehouse’s work.

Wodehouse fans know that the plots of his stories are simultaneously dense and light. Jeeves and Bertie, the aimless aristocrat of Edwardian England, generally find themselves at some country estate where all manner of things go wrong: Bertie is pursued by a woman he has no interest in; relatives and friends get into trouble with either love or inheritances; beloved possessions are stolen by dastardly (albeit fundamentally unthreatening) thieves. With the help of the brilliant Jeeves, and usually after some combination of trickery and luck, Bertie remains a bachelor and happily makes his way back to London. (Wodehouse’s numerous non-Bertie stories cover similar ground).