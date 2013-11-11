The Mother of All Nazi Analogies, Now Available at Amazon

Attempts to draw parallels between our political debates and Nazi Germany are, as is often lamented, a dime a dozen in contemporary discourse. Rarely, however, do they run to more than 200 pages, plus bibliography.

That distinction lies with a new book just published by the Independent Institute, a libertarian think tank based in Oakland: Stephen Halbrook’s Gun Control in the Third Reich. Oh no, you think. Oh yes, say the book’s marketers, who are not shy at all about framing the Nazi’s disarming of Jews and other political enemies as a giant, .950 caliber warning shot amid efforts in Washington and some states to pass new regulations on firearms. From the dust-jacket blurbs for the book:

“It provides a timely reminder that self-defense and the right to bear arms are fundamental human rights.” — Robert Cottrol, George Washington University law professor “Halbrook’s important research should inform our contemporary debate on gun control.” — Steven Bowman, University of Cincinnati professor of Judaic Studies “Everyone, including advocates of gun controls, should find this pioneering and thought-provoking book essential reading.” — James Jacobs, New York University law professor

I reached out to some of these academics to see if they were as worried about the parallels between Nazi Germany and contemporary gun control debates as these blurbs suggested. Bowman, for one, most certainly is. “All governments ultimately tend toward totalitarianism,” he told me. “Governments tend to assert more control, bureaucracies proliferate.” But does he really see signs of anything resembling 1930s Germany? “In the universities, I do. The rise of anti-Semitism in the universities, the proliferation of the barbarians who raid the campus. They’re actually beginning to shoot people in the area here.” What? Brownshirts and Einsatzgruppen roaming the streets of Cincinnati, perhaps confusing Over-the-Rhine for the land of vineyards and castles?

No, Bowman clarified: He was referring to traditional urban street crime encroaching on the University of Cincinnati. Still, he said, “the proliferation [on campus] of Palestinian propaganda with an anti-Semitic cast bodes ill…both in terms of the general propaganda and the Jewish students who are being treated violently. You can easily see the parallels.” What, I said again, violence against Jewish students in Cincinnati? No, he said, “what’s been going on in California, and other campuses with high proportions of Middle Eastern students.” I wasn’t sure what he was referring to, but it may have been this. “Arabs who enjoy free speech in this country, which they’re entitled to, use it to exploit that against other people,” he added. “Fortunately, most of the terrorists go back to the Middle East to kill themselves, but they may decide to start doing so here.”