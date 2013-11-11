These Twisted Maps Prove That America Isn't a Red Country

I live on county maps. They offer an accessible, yet incredibly rich way to understand the diversity of our country.

But they’re also imperfect. An unfamiliar eye might draw the wrong lessons, like concluding that the country is overwhelmingly Republican.

According to Dave Weigel, a handful of conservatives in Virginia are struggling to reconcile a state painted red with a narrow McAuliffe victory. Obviously, the explanation is that the handful of “blue” counties have many, many more people than the “red” counties.

In fairness to those Virginia conservatives, this is a common issue. A couple of months ago, a map of AIDS in the United States went viral with the accompanying statistic that 92 percent of AIDS cases occur in 25 percent of counties.