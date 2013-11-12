Netanyahu Abhors the Iran Deal—And There's Little He Can Do About It

On Friday morning, as Iran appeared to be on the verge of a preliminary deal over its nuclear program with the P5+1, John Kerry flew to Israel to brief Benjamin Netanyahu on the details of the talks. According to Ha’aretz, the two were both supposed to present statements to the media, but in light of the developing rift between Israel and the U.S. on the issue, Kerry decided to skip his. The prime minister went ahead. The 86-second video of his remarks is well worth watching. I have never seen Netanyahu this rattled.

“I understand the Iranians are walking around very satisfied in Geneva, as well they should be, because they got everything and paid nothing, everything they wanted” said the visibly shaken prime minister, his tie off-kilter, his words laced with anger. “They wanted relief of sanctions after years of a grueling sanctions regime. They got that. They’re paying nothing because they’re not reducing in any way their nuclear enrichment capability, so Iran got the deal of the century, and the international community got a bad deal. This is a very bad deal. And Israel utterly rejects it. And what I’m saying is shared by many, many in the region, whether or not they express it publicly. Israel is not obliged by this agreement, and Israel will do everything it needs to do to defend itself and to defend itself and to defend the security of its people.”

No deal was reached in Geneva, largely due to last-minute objections from the French—objections which were, by most accounts, more stringent than the U.S.’s. Under the terms of the developing deal, Iran would have suspended higher-grade enrichment for six months, though significantly, it would not have been required to ship any fissile material out of the country, to take any centrifuges offline, or to stop construction of its heavy-water reactor at Arak. In return, the U.S. would have relaxed some lighter sanctions, such as those on gold transactions, and unfrozen some Iranian assets. Netanyahu’s assertion that Iran “got everything and paid nothing” may have been hyperbole. But his tone underscored a very real fear here—by no means limited to Netanyahu—that the U.S. is being taken for a ride.

It’s often said that the worst thing one can be called in Israeli politics is not a liar, not a thief, but a freyer—a sucker. Netanyahu believes that by easing the sanctions before achieving a final deal, at a time when those very sanctions have finally forced Iran to the table, the Americans are being freyers. “President Obama and Secretary Kerry said clearly that the Iranians are coming to the table with some willingness to compromise only because of the sanctions, so everyone should accept this simple equation: The greater the pressure, the greater the chances,” Israeli strategic-affairs minister (and Netanyahu’s Iran point man) Yuval Steinitz, whom I profiled last week, told me. “If you accept the formula ‘the greater the pressure, the greater the chances,’ it also follows logically ‘the lesser the pressure, the lesser the chances,’ so don’t ease the pressure on Iran before you achieve your final satisfactory agreement, your final goal.”