Healthcare.Gov Is Broken Because Government Innovation is Broken

As Todd Park, the Obama administration's chief technology officer, and his team scramble to fulfill their promise of fixing Healthcare.gov by the end of the month, one can only hope that soon it won't be quite the “insult to Amazon” that Rep. Darrell Issa called it during Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing. He has a point. The site’s development was hamstrung by bureaucratic regulations that prevented the government from hiring the right contractors to build the site, and by the rules governing how federal agencies go about acquiring and managing IT services. Both hurdles could have been cleared with the right policy measures and the congressional will to pass them, as leading innovation thinker Robert Atkinson suggested in a blog post this week.

“I’m surprised not that there’s a failure but that people are surprised there’s a failure,” says Atkinson, a member of the Department of Commerce’s Innovation Advisory Board. “There have been a lot of failures in government IT, and it’s emblematic—it’s not the fact that the government is incapable doing things, it’s that it has a hard time doing things given its constraints.”

In other words, Healthcare.gov's troubles are symptomatic of a much larger problem of congressional malaise toward new technologies. The dysfunctional site is just one example—albeit the largest and most politically consequential one—of the administration's failure to “harness new ideas and technology to remake our government,” one of the pledges President Barack Obama made this year in his inaugural address. "We cannot cede to other nations the technology that will power new jobs and new industries, we must claim its promise," he went on to say. But because new innovations require hefty investments in largely untested technologies and research programs, there is a strong incentive for politicians not to support them; there’s no guarantee they will succeed, only that they will require taxpayer dollars. So they prefer to not take the risk, even if it could lead to massive rewards down the line.

This aversion to technological risk has also prevented the United States from reversing its precipitous decline as a global leader in innovation. For four straight years the United States has dropped in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index because of reduced rates of investment in research and development. A 2012 Department of Commerce report identified dwindling innovation as one of six alarms for the country’s future economic outlook, warning that “federal funding for basic research has been increasing, but at a slower pace than economic growth.” The results drew upon a July 2011 Atlantic Century report (co-authored by Atkinson) that ranked the United States “second to last in rate of progress since 2000, ahead of only Italy.” The U.S. did improve in 2013, jumping from seventh place to fifth place in the WEF index. But, due to the consistent lack of political will to invest in the development of technology, Atkinson said, “I actually don’t think we’ve made a lot of progress over the last few years... There are people talking about things, there is some legislation getting introduced, but Congress doesn’t really seem willing to do these kinds of things in a rapid, sustained way.”