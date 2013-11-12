The Weirdest Moon Family Footage

Over the last half century, Reverend Sun Myung Moon and his family have led a religious and political movement—anchored by the Unification Church—that has exerted enormous influence over right-wing American politics and created a web of influential and profitable businesses, including the New Yorker Hotel, the Manhattan Center recording studio, and The Washington Times. In a feature for our latest issue, Mariah Blake covers the unraveling of Moon’s American project and the internal feuding in his large family—a mess of stories revealing illegitimate children, sibling rivalries played out in multimillion-dollar boardroom coups, and “divine” cocaine-binging offspring. Sometimes you have to see it all in action to believe it. Here are five highlights of Moon family footage, plus a musical bonus:

A church hallmark is the mass wedding, in which thousands of strangers are matched and married by Rev. Moon. After Moon died in 2012, his wife, Hak Ja Han, continued the ceremonies without him. This is a BBC news report on the first mass wedding after Moon’s death.

Moon talks in 1997 at a Washington Times 15th anniversary event about how journalists must lead the way in eliminating “free sex.” (Orrin Hatch and President George H.W. Bush make cameo appearances.)

At the Senate Dirksen Building in 2004, congressmen and religious leaders anoint Sun Myung Moon King of Peace. Start at 1:51.