Hipster Jesus Is Coming to an Atheist Church Near You

As I learned in attending the inaugural Sunday Assembly D.C. last week, that lack of boundaries makes for a muddled, or even nonexistent, message.

Neither Jones nor Evans had been involved in any secular organization before starting their own. Evans grew up in a Christian household but stopped going to church after losing her faith as a teenager. Jones says he worked out his own belief system— basically, celebrate life—after his mother died when he was ten. “I just look at the fact that you’re born from nothing, you go to nothing. That can make every moment a transcendental experience,” he said. When I asked him if he draws on any philosophical tradition, he said, “All and many,” but named none. “I just think that it all goes back to celebrating being alive.”

The idea may be simplistic, but it seems to be catching on. Evans and Jones, who got to know each other on London’s stand-up comedy circuit, came up with the idea for the Sunday Assembly on a road trip and led their first congregation last January at a deconsecrated church in London. They spread the word on social media, and say they were surprised when 200 people turned up—and even more surprised when people around the world started contacting them to ask for help setting up their own chapters. By August, the London congregation had relocated to a 1,200-person venue; the L.A. Assembly is renting a space for 500. “It was a totally unintentional viral success,” said Jones. Now he and Evans are taking their show on the road, hosting Sunday Assemblies in 35 cities across the U.S., Australia and the U.K. On Wednesday, they stopped in D.C.

I met Jones in the lobby of the Woolly Mammoth Theatre, where he would lead a service later that evening. He was charismatic enough that I forgave him for turning up to our interview three hours late. Many journalists have noted his resemblance to popular representations of Jesus; with his unkempt beard, imposing height and thick glasses, he really does look like some kind of hipster Messiah. The attention being paid to the Sunday Assembly probably has a lot to do with its founders’ look. Evans, with her big green eyes and mass of blonde hair, looks more like a model than a preacher. The idea of a godless congregation isn’t new, after all, but the fledgling Sunday Assembly has already been written up in The Guardian, The Economist and The New York Times.

“Unitarian Universalists have been serving people for decades, but they’re not the next new thing,” said Amanda Poppei, who leads a humanistic congregation called the Washington Ethical Society and came along to the first Sunday Assembly D.C. “Isn’t Sanderson a celebrity in the U.K.?”