The Five Worst Clips From Piers Morgan's Gun Control Crusade

In the November 25th issue of the magazine, I wrote about the spectacle of Piers Morgan's gun control crusade, which required watching a brain-melting number of hours of Morgan's CNN show. So here are some of the most egregious moments from his past year of tabloidism as activism:

On September 15th, he asked Ricky Gervais for his thoughts on gun permits for the blind. "Well, I learned about this through one of your tweets," Gervais offered.

He let right-wing radio host Alex Jones rant mostly unchecked during this interview on January 7th.

"You're an unbeleivably stupid man, aren't you?" he asked gun-rights activist Larry Pratt on December 18th.