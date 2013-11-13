Why Is Pop Culture So Obsessed With the Middle Ages?

Much like Martin in his fantastical Ice and Fire books, Griffith is fond of long descriptions of pastoral England’s ancient oaks and mossy hillsides, not to mention the cheeses, fresh-baked breads, and meads of the hall feasts. The book stretches to nearly 600 pages that contain plenty of battles, allegiances forged and broken, and a few sexual encounters. The illicit streak running through the book is the incestuous romantic tension at the heart of the story. (Incest, for some reason, is a common thread in medieval fiction. Game of Thrones gives us twins and lovers Jamie and Cersei, while much of the drama in The Mists of Avalon streams from another half-brother, half-sister coupling.) There's an air of inevitability around these couplings, a sense of “we had to"—as though the rigid societal rules of the Middle Ages, in limiting personal choice, also freed us to act as we secretly wished we could.

But as faithful as the setting and the plot points feel, the book's accuracy can't redeem its stilted narrative. Griffith provides detailed information on the political maneuvering of warring factions without bringing those factions to life, creating moments of confusing exposition. (It doesn’t help that names in early Middle Ages Britain were repetitive and lineal, meaning that Ceadwulf, Ceadfryth, and Ceadwin make up one indistinguishable family, not to mention Oeric and Osric, as well as not one but two Saxfryths.) Griffith avails herself of period vocabulary, a common device, but here it sometimes becomes irritatingly indiscriminate. Lords are thegns, elite warriors gesiths, which is all fine and well, but how evocative, really, is a “milch” cow?

Then there’s the problem of Hild. A seer, a killer, a silent observer with seemingly supernatural powers, she constantly bemoans how unlikeable and frightening most people find her. But to the reader, Hild is likeable—too much so. She seems never to act rashly, barring a short-lived bout of adolescent sexual angst (quickly alleviated by a curvaceous slave girl). Her “flaws,” when they appear, include traits such as meting out overly harsh punishments to raping, murdering bandits. We see flashes of the emotions she restrains, but never a flash of true humanity. She is noble, dignified, thoughtful; she doesn’t childishly engage her enemies, even though she is a child herself.

But despite the saintliness of its protagonist, Hild is not without its pleasures. The Romans—here called redcrests—are gone, influence is up for grabs, and Christian priests are still duking it out with the pagans for control. Will King Edwin remain in power? What is Hild’s devious mother—one of the more interesting characters in the book—plotting? Why is Hild hopping into bed with a dirty peasant? While not exactly a page-turner, the book’s narrative momentum chugs pleasantly along. The book is well researched, and Griffith even provides a map, a pronunciation guide, and a glossary to help make sense of the text.

But she leans too heavily on historical reality, expecting it to breathe life into the characters that inhabit it. There’s plenty of the unremarkable, day-to-day action that distinguishes modern medieval fiction from epic predecessors such as Sir Walter Scott’s Ivanhoe, which stirred up interest in the Middle Ages back in the 19th century. Hild does her share of eating and weaving and daydreaming and watching birds (so much bird watching!), which gives a sense of the rhythm of daily life. But she also does less agonizing and rebelling and pondering than the modern reader might expect. “Fate goes ever as it will,” these characters often say, and the defeatism creeps into the book: we know, ultimately, that Hild will found her abbey, and the novel lets her mosey in that direction without any serious doubts about where she will end up.