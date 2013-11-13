Now Healthcare.Gov's Backup Plans are Looking Shaky, Too

The odds that healthcare.gov will be working well by late November seem shakier by the day. A new story in the Washington Post quotes “an official with knowledge of the project” who said the system was still struggling with high volumes of customers. It’s just one source and, obviously, the definition of “working well” is a subjective matter. The system already performs better than it did a few weeks ago, with more fixes on the way. But given what’s happened so far—and the obvious technical challenges remaining—it would be foolish not to take the Post's reporting seriously. There's a very real chance healthcare.gov will not be sufficiently functional in time to process applications from the millions of people whose insurance lapses at the end of the year.

Are there contingency plans under discussion? Yes. They have been for some time, although every option comes with its own set of complications. For starters, the marketplaces could rely more heavily on alternative methods of enrollment, particularly “direct enrollment” from insurers and through online brokers like ehealthinsurance.com. From the get-go, Obama Administration officials assumed that at least some people would get insurance this way. And they designed healthcare.gov with that possibility in mind. It is supposed to have a special portal—in effect, a side door into the federal online system for people buying insurance directly from insurer websites. As I understand it, the idea is that you’d apply for insurance at a company website or broker, you’d get sent over to healthcare.gov to figure out whatever financial assistance was available to you, and then you would take that determination back to the insurer or online broker—where you’d be able to enroll and buy a policy, potentially at a discounted price.

The process would obviously be even more straightforward for people who knew they weren’t eligible for federal programs or assistance. They could apply online, through company websites and online brokers, as they do now. The only difference would be time: The new process would be much quicker, since they’d no longer have to go through the process of submitting a medical history and waiting to hear if the company will cover them.

But if Obamacare advocates and architects always planned for this option, they never wanted to rely on it too heavily. Among other things, they worried it would slow progress on another goal: Creating a more competitive marketplace. For that competition to take place, people have to compare benefits and prices. People are more likely to do that if they have all the information in one place, in a format that allows for easy and useful comparisons. The danger with direct enrollment through insurers is that applicants will check out one company’s options and never realize other companies might have better alternatives. That’s obviously not such a problem with the online brokers, but officials had separate worries about relying too heavily on those sites. For example, could they be counted upon to make sure consumers understood what they were buying?