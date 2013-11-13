Two Maps That Show How Big the US Airways–American Merger Is

American Airlines and US Airways will merge to become the world’s biggest airline after agreeing to a settlement with the Justice Department, which had filed an antitrust lawsuit alleging that the merger would reduce competition and raise fares.

In exchange, American and US Airways will give up 52 pairs of landing and takeoff slots at D.C.'s Reagan National Airport and 17 pairs at New York's LaGuardia Airport, and will sell a pair of terminal gates at Chicago O’Hare International, Los Angeles International, Boston Logan International, Dallas Love Field, and Miami International. This concession will make way for smaller carriers to gain a foothold in these major airports, which the Justice Department said will benefit consumers, though some analysts question if the deal will go far enough to lower costs.

Just how massive will this newly merged airline be? Here are two maps that show the combined domestic and international flight routes for American Airlines and US Airways, according to a presentation given by the companies in February: