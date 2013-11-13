How to Interpret Obamacare's Low Enrollment Numbers for October

The 28-page report HHS released breaks down these numbers into greater detail. And the numbers are probably a little conservative, because some states haven’t submitted final figures and people who registered directly with state offices handling Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program enrollment don’t count toward the total.

But most people will focus on the topline numbers, out today. The question is how to judge them. And that comes down to how you think about two separate issues:

1) What counts as an enrollment? HHS counts somebody as enrolled once they have selected an insurance plan. Critics have said enrollment should only count for somebody who has written a check. The administration notes that healthcare.gov doesn’t actually have a payment option. You have to get a bill from the insurer. Most people aren’t going to pay now for a policy that begins January 1, they say, adding that many insurers don’t even ask for payment until December. Critics say it doesn’t matter. Enrollment figures shouldn’t count if no money has changed hands.

2) What’s a realistic baseline? You’re going to hear a lot about an internal HHS projection, later obtained by the Associated Press, suggesting half a million people would sign up for private plans in the first month. The real number is obviously way, way short of that figure—and surely has something to do with problems on the website, which have made the enrollment process slow and cumbersome. But that HHS projection is not gospel. For another baseline, it’s helpful to look exclusively at Massachusetts. I’ve described the situation previously:

Of the 36,167 people who eventually enrolled in premium-charging plans from Commonwealth Care, 123 signed up in the first month. That’s right—one hundred and twenty-three, or about 0.3 percent. Over the first two months, the number was a bit larger—2,289. But that’s still just 6.3 percent. The analogy to Obamacare is far from perfect, in that Commonwealth Care didn’t include wealthier people who didn't qualify for subsidies. (In the Massachusetts scheme, they essentially had a separate exchange—and enrollment there began half a year later.) Also, the Massachusetts open enrollment period was twice as long. So it’s reasonable to expect that, with a fully functional website, early enrollment in Obamacare private plans would be higher than those numbers above suggest. But the general point stands. Very few people sign up for insurance in the first few months. Most wait until much later in the game.

If you do the math, you’ll see the October Obamacare numbers compare favorably if you compare them to the first month in Massachusetts, but unfavorably if you compare them to the first two months. The low enrollment in the federal website is further confirmation that healthcare.gov has worked very poorly.