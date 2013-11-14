Rand isn’t the only guru Wilson's looked to. Just as Lululemon stores now feature a mish-mosh of gear for all kinds of work-outs—running, swimming, and of course the original yoga—the company’s philosophy is a bit of a grab-bag. The Secret, the self-help book that Oprah made famous, Steven Covey's The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People and Brian Tracy, a motivational speaker, also were crucial to his formulation of the company’s culture, codified in an “internal constitution.” Employees were dubbed educators, and Wilson came up with something called the “6 and 13 rule.” If a customer had looked at something for six seconds, the ‘educator” had 13 seconds to educate her on it. Wilson chose the numbers randomly, but anyone who’s read as much self-help as he has knows that people love the clarity that specificity promises, even when it’s made up. Employees (and his ex-wife) were encouraged to attend the Landmark Forum, a share-your-feelings organization that has been compared to Scientology for its cultishness. In fact, "It's the first time I've heard of anyone almost directly using the techniques of cults and applying them to their business," a branding expert told Fast Company of Wilson in 2009.

There can be a cultish aspect to wearing Lululemon, too. For the nonwealthy, you need to truly believe there is something transformational to your soul involved in dropping more than a hundred dollars on something to sweat in. (Ironically, given Wilson’s recent comments, one of the basic appeals of Lululemon is that its fit flatters non-stick-thin women, too.) Of course, it’s not the clothing that is transformative, the Lululemon purchaser would say. It’s the activity you do in the gear that transforms, and if wearing something that manages to be both highly functional and sleek gets you on the mat, then it is worth it to buy those pants. And that cute neon yellow bra. And that other cute neon pink bra, because the girl in your class who can do side crow like a boss has the same one. And that pullover, because the studio can be really chilly during final shavasnya, you know? And those pants for wearing over the other pants for the walk home. And the coat, definitely, because that is basically a vital investment piece for the active lifestyle you will soon be embodying. It also symbolizes membership in a tribe the way Ugg boots or black Kate Spade purses did for a similar crowd in slightly earlier eras. Yoga’s growth in the West and the growth of yoga fashion in the West might be more of a chicken-egg situation than you’d think.

For his next act, Wilson and his wife are promoting something called Whil. It’s a “brand about nothing,” and the premise does sound rather Seinfeldian. It’s a 60-second meditation concept. (“Step One: Power Down. Step Two: Power Up. Step Three: Power Forward. … In 60 short seconds, you can shut down your brain, restart it again, and get the same clarity and creative energy as 90 minutes of yoga, a 10K run, or 30 minutes of mind-blowing sex.”) He pioneered it by closing his eyes on the john. It was the only time he had to meditate, says Wilson (though a Freudian presumably would have other thoughts.)

He’s also searching for a new CEO. (Wilson, who remains the company’s chairman, stepped down from that role in 2005; the last CEO came from Starbucks.) This one, according to an ad Lululemon posted publicly, presumably in more of an act of brand-awareness than job-hunting, needs to have Oprah Winfrey, Bill Clinton, and Ellen DeGeneres on speed dial and use her “ third eye to channel innovation.” Know how to win, in other words, but also know how to couch winning in terms of enlightenment. In that infamous Bloomberg interview, Wilson referred to the company as a technology company. That he sees himself as somehow in line with Silicon Valley is unsurprising—there, too, there is an ethos of saving-the-world alongside saving-the-bottom line.

Salvation, capitalism, and virtue have always had a complicated relationship in American life. There’s the prosperity gospel strain in our cultural DNA, and there’s the abstemious, judgmental Puritan one. The current vogue for spending a lot of money to be competitively healthy—by putting on, say, pants that are readily identifiable as a Lululemon or carrying around a status symbol $10 green juice—manages to nicely marry our national obsessions with wealth and being holier-than-thou. That Lululemon is of course Canadian is part of its vaguely-but-not-totally hippie-ish branding. (Sure, they’ve got universal health care, but it’s not like they’re Sweden or anything. Remember NAFTA!) But perhaps most crucially of all to its business model, though, Lululemon has finally allowed image-conscious urban women to be full, unembarrassed participants in the true American dream—wearing sweatpants in public.