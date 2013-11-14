Two Reasons Why Iran Resumed Nuclear Negotiations

The second important fact to consider is the cost of this break-out capacity. With the increasing bite of sanctions, and with eight years of utter corruption and incompetence during President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's tenure, the Islamic regime has suddenly faced the reality that their long-sought break-out capacity has been bought at an exorbitantly high price. With oil revenues drying up, and increasing competition among factions within the regime for a bigger share of the shrinking pie, Iran urgently needed an agreement to end the sanctions. Those who oppose any deal with the regime believe that not only making no deal at this time, but increasing sanctions, will either bring about the collapse of the regime or convince it to roll back its nuclear program. That argument, however, overlooks a critical point: The regime, particularly Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his allies, are surely inept but not suicidal. They have spent so much political and economic capital on achieving the break-out capacity that any agreement they could not sell to the Iranian people as a victory—or, in their new language, a "win-win"—would be tantamount to political suicide for them. It is thus as much folly to think that the regime will, in desperation, accept any deal—including one that requires a complete dismantlement of their enrichment program—as it is to think that any deal they offer is worth making.

The many sides directly or indirectly involved in the nuclear negotiations have widely different endgames in mind: On the one hand the regime wants to give up as little of its break-out capacity as possible—a “hedge,” in the parlance of nuclear experts—in return for quick relief from sanctions. At the same time, caught in their own rhetorical prison-house, they cannot admit that the urgency they desire for an end of sanctions is because the sanctions are hurting. Countries like Israel, Saudi Arabia, and France believe that any concession, short of complete dismantlement of Iran’s program, is a dangerously bad deal. It will help the regime solve its current crisis, and embolden the radicals to further develop their break-out capacity.

Ironically, the radicals in Iran have been increasingly vociferous in their attacks on the recent Geneva talks. The West, they claim, is desperate to make a deal with Iran, and they want a return to the yesteryear policies of no concessions. Some even demand an apology for the West’s temerity in suggesting there were any legitimate concerns about Iran’s nuclear program. Khamenei, who has publicly, albeit half-heartedly supported the negotiations, has allowed his minions to rip into anyone who expresses hope for a thaw with the West and a resolution of the nuclear crisis.

In between these extremes—the regime wanting to be let off the hook, its foes insisting Iran face stricter sanctions, and radicals in Iran quixotically denying sanctions are hurting while insisting that continued intransigence is the only way through this impasse—what is needed is a prudent negotiation strategy with Iran that achieves several goals. First: Any deal should maximize the difference between the time a political decision to build a bomb is made and the time the device is made and deliverable. Second: Only sanctions that hurt the people of Iran, as opposed to those that hurt the regime, should be reduced before a final agreement is reached. Third: While Iran's regime must not be unnecessarily embarrassed for its gross mismanagements of nuclear negotiations in the past (for example, the outlines of the deal on the table now are apparently not different than what Iran could have had six years ago, thus sparing its people much agony) and even be allowed to declare that it has arrived at a win-win agreement, it must not be allowed to hide all the facts from the people of Iran.

While the regime has been showing its moderate posture internationally, it has gone on a killing spree at home—about 150 executions since Rouhani took office less than a hundred days ago. And thus, as a final goal, the international community must continue negotiating with Iran on the nuclear issue while never losing sight of the critical issue of human rights. President Reagan and Secretary Shultz did it with the Evil Empire, and today the Great Satan–turned–Cutesy Sweetheart must be able to do it with a far less powerful regime.