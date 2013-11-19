A Month Before JFK's Assassination, Dallas Right Wingers Attack Adlai Stevenson

“Mr. Ambassador, I have a question for you!” shouts Frank McGehee, the Dallas founder of the National Indignation Convention.

Stevenson ignores him and begins his speech, but McGehee keeps shouting, raising his voice in defiance. Now he is asking why Stevenson insists on negotiating with communist dictators.

Stevenson finally stares down at him and says in a dry voice: “I’ll be delighted to give you equal time after I have finished.”

As cops move toward him, McGehee keeps shouting.

A small, elderly Dallas schoolteacher is sitting near McGehee—and he stands up and tries to push the larger man back into his seat.

McGehee wrestles the man. The cops finally arrive and grab him by the arms as he tries to twist away.

“Surely my dear friend,” Stevenson says loudly, “I don’t have to come here from Illinois to teach Texas manners, do I?”

A roar of approval erupts as police march McGehee toward the exit.

Stevenson issues a parting shot: “For my part, I believe in the forgiveness of sin and the redemption of ignorance.”

Schmidt and the remaining protesters keep trying to interrupt Stevenson’s rhythm. Hundreds of Halloween noisemakers clack in unison the instant he starts a sentence. People are fake coughing, laughing in exaggerated fashion.

“How about Cuber?” some people are yelling, trying to imitate JFK’s accent.

One man stands up and chants: “Kennedy will get his reward in hell. Stevenson is going to die. His heart will stop, stop, stop. And he will burn, burn, burn.”

People begin streaming into the aisles, holding American flags upside down, a tactic they have learned from General Walker to signal a nation in distress or under attack. Halfway through Stevenson’s speech, a group of Walker’s commandos dart behind the stage and pull on a rope. The large banner that reads WELCOME ADLAI flips down to reveal another message in huge letters: UN RED FRONT.

One Stevenson supporter turns to another in disbelief:

“This must be what it was like in Munich during the Beer Hall Putsch.”

More scuffles are breaking out, but Stevenson is insisting on staying on stage—and directly addressing the extremists in Dallas:

“I understand that some of these fearful groups are trying to establish a United States Day in competition with United Nations Day. This is the first time I have heard that the United States and the United Nations are rivals.”

Stevenson continues speaking, and when he finishes his supporters erupt with prolonged cheers. The ovation lasts for three full minutes as Stevenson waves back to the crowd and is finally hustled off stage. In the wings, Marcus leads the ambassador to a small, private reception with members of the Dallas United Nations Association.

Stevenson listens to numerous apologies and receives assurances that most people in Dallas don’t agree with the protesters.

Then, a policeman passes the word that not all of the protesters have left the premises. Nearly a hundred people are marching in front of the auditorium. The group is surrounding Stevenson’s limousine and chanting anti-UN slogans. Larrie Schmidt’s people are among them. They sing “Dixie” and “Onward Christian Soldiers” while a half dozen police officers nervously monitor the situation.

One of the protestors is Cora Lacy Frederickson, the wife of a Dallas insurance executive and a staunch supporter of General Walker. She attended Walker’s U.S. Day rally last night. She is carrying a large sign nailed to a piece of wood. It is one of those used by Schmidt’s group, and it reads: ADLAI, WHO ELECTED YOU?

Inside the auditorium, police officers confer with Marcus and Stevenson. They decide that it is best for the ambassador to leave from the south stage door, away from the knot of protesters. A police escort helps Stevenson’s driver move the limousine. As the car drives away, the crowd rushes after it.

The cops quickly set up a rope line for Stevenson and Marcus to help them reach the waiting limousine. As Stevenson emerges, a buzz goes up and people race toward him, waving their signs and yelling: “COMMUNIST!” and “TRAITOR!”

Police struggle to hold back the crowd. TV and news photographers zoom in to capture the scene as the angry picketers descend on Stevenson. Seemingly oblivious to any danger, Stevenson chats and shakes hands with supporters as he moves toward his car.

Frederickson suddenly flies toward Stevenson, her sign raised high. Flashbulbs are popping as her placard slams down on Stevenson’s forehead, just missing his eye. The ambassador steps back under the blow.

A clean-​cut college student pushes toward the reeling Stevenson, flailing his fists. The cops and Stevenson’s aides push back.

Frederickson is seized by the police.

Stevenson gathers his composure and yells to make himself heard over the crowd. He tells the police not to arrest the woman. He attempts to talk to her, even as the crowd pushes and heaves.

“What’s the matter with you?” he asks her. “What’s the trouble?”

Frederickson yells at him: “Don’t you know?”

Stevenson asks: “Know what?”

She shouts: “I know, everybody knows. Why don’t you know?”

Stevenson gives up: “It’s all right to have your own views ... but don’t hit anyone.”

The police are flanking him and Marcus, pushing them toward the limousine. Some of Stevenson’s supporters have dug into their pockets and are throwing coins at the protesters to get them to disperse.

Stevenson and Marcus have nearly reached the car when two more young men leap from the crowd.

“TRAITOR!” they yell in unison, unleashing gobs of spit at Stevenson’s face.

Two cops wrestle one of them, a twenty-​two-​year-​old General Walker loyalist, to the ground. The man spits again, this time into the face of one of the cops struggling with him.

The other man darts into the line of protesters, making a clean getaway. The cops can’t chase him because it will leave Stevenson unprotected.

They try to put handcuffs on the twenty-​two-​year-​old. He begins screaming: “THEY ARE BURNING ME WITH CIGARETTES!”

One of the policemen wrenches open a door to the limousine and Marcus pushes Stevenson inside, crawling in desperately after him as the cop slams the door shut.

The protesters begin rocking the automobile. The chauffeur appears immobilized by fear.

Marcus barks: “Get the hell out of here!”

The chauffeur guns the engine and the car pulls forward as protesters fall away. The limo hurtles through the parking lot, screeching as it turns a corner. Inside the car, Stevenson takes out his handkerchief and wipes the saliva from his face.

Addressing no one in particular he asks:

“Are these human beings or animals?”

