Wikileaks' New Leak Won't Be Enough to Derail a Worrisome New Trade Deal

When Wikileaks dropped cables that exposed U.S. diplomatic scandals, the outrage that followed was loud and clamorous. What they’ve dropped this time plays to interests closer to the organization’s heart—but not necessarily to the passions of the nation. In his press release, Julian Assange seems to realize that people don’t exactly take to the streets over IP, patents, copyright, or Internet regulation. “If instituted, the TPP’s IP regime would trample over individual rights and free expression, as well as ride roughshod over the intellectual and creative commons,” he writes. “If you read, write, publish, think, listen, dance, sing or invent; if you farm or consume food; if you’re ill now or might one day be ill, the TPP has you in its crosshairs.”

This particular genre of leak fires up groups like the EFF or Anonymous, which were already invested in internet freedom causes. What the leak doesn’t do—what Wikileaks and its affiliates need to improve if “transparency” is going to effect any meaningful change—is convince huge numbers of people that these this abstract issue affects people in their daily lives. By publishing the TPP IP clause, Wikileaks politicizes it. An association with Wikileaks makes the TPP chapter more about limiting internet freedom than about extending patents on cancer and HIV drugs, driving up their prices. These are both points that the U.S. pushes for in its negotiations. The latter issue certainly matters to more people worldwide—and drums up more passion than the torrent-rights set ever did.

Maybe if another group had exposed the IP negotiations or maybe if Wikileaks wasn’t headed by Julian Assange, the fallout of these revelations would be different. Without an invested public, it doesn’t much matter if the negotiations are shrouded in mystery.

So if the TPP fails here, it probably won’t be because of Wikileaks.

In other signing countries, reaction to the leaks has been stronger, different in nature, since many of the health provisions in the TPP resemble U.S. law that can make treatment prohibitively expensive. “If you go to the Sydney Morning Herald, the headlines are all about access to medicine,” said Wallach. But in the US, the most pronounced differences are in Internet freedom—hence the focus on SOPA, rather than more tangible humanitarian concerns. That’s not to say that the health law changes in the US wouldn’t be serious—the TPP suggests we allow surgical procedures and plants and lifeforms to be patented.

But abroad, the TPP leaks shows an IP regime with health laws that resemble the United States—and countries are alarmed. In all likelihood they won’t agree to the proposed terms. It’s unclear how much ground the U.S. will have to cede: Wallach thinks that “It’s going to come down to no agreement or getting something other than what [the U.S.] has demanded.” If the United States can’t convince other nations to fold then it might just refuse to participate in the deal, and without the U.S., the treaty loses most, if not all, of its power.

Congress might also reject the deal. On the same day as the leak, 150 House Democrats released a letter asking for more transparency. “If Congress and the public are not informed of the exact terms of the agreement until the conclusion of the process,” it reads, “then any opportunity for meaningful input is lost.” Twenty-two House Republicans signed a letter to the same effect on Tuesday. But Joseph Laroski, another former official who worked on four TPP chapters, thinks there’s no chance that countries will agree to letting Congress change the terms. “I wouldn’t expect any country to close [the deal] unless they knew the U.S. was going to go to the Hill for an up or down vote.”

Ultimately, neither of these scenarios has much to do with Wikleaks at all.