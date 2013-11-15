If You Think the NYPD is Like Dunder Mifflin, You'll Love 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Openly conservatives comedies are rare on TV, but those that do lean right tend not to pull any punches. Take Tim Allen’s horrible "Last Man Standing," which is full of Obama-from-Kenya jokes. Or Greg Gutfeld's late night show on FOX News, "Red Eye", a bizarro libertarian funhouse where Dennis Prager is treated like a rock god. These shows have a new companion in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” a sitcom from Dan Goor and Michael Schur, co-creator of the American “Office,” starring Andy Samberg as the best detective in Brooklyn. “Nine-Nine” is one of this TV season’s top new shows, garnering critical raves and strong enough support from its network, Fox, that it’s going to follow the Super Bowl this year. Samberg plays Jake Peralta, a detective who can figure out anything except “how to grow up.” It’s easy to miss a sitcom’s conservatism when the jokes are good, but “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is dead-set on maintaining the shiny-on-the-surface, gross-on-the-inside legacy of the Bloomberg/Ray Kelly era.

But the ultra-conservative NYPD is an odd setting for a sitcom about scrappy underdogs. The NYPD is a small army, complete with international spies and air-to-air capabilities. While in custody several months ago, Kyam Livingston was refused medical attention due to being an alcoholic—and died, her family says, as a direct result. When 16-year old Brooklyner Kimani Gray was killed by plainclothes policemen earlier this year, an intended vigil for him became a protest during which the crowd turned on the police, rioting and throwing bricks at cop cars.

It’s hard to imagine anyone greenlighting a sitcom about the NSA right now, trying to figure out the best way to detect email keystrokes and maybe get lucky in love. Or maybe it would be possible if the show was winkingly aware that its characters were violating civil liberties, and thus in on the joke. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" isn't, and the NYPD has credibility issues perhaps even deeper than the NSA's. Earlier this year, the Vera Institute of Justice polled young people in high-crime areas of New York, and found that only four in ten respondents would feel comfortable seeking help from the police if they were in trouble, and eighty-eight percent of young people surveyed didn’t believe that their neighborhoods trusted the police. Forty-six percent of young people said they had experienced physical force beyond being frisked by a police officer.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” tries to get around this problem by pretending the actual Brooklyn doesn’t exist. Sure, there’s a mention of Boerum Hill here and DeKalb Ave. there, but none of these are real places in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and that’s not just because the show is filmed in Los Angeles. In her initial review of the show, Slate’s Willa Paskin wrote that “[t]he first episode pivots around a stolen Iberico ham worth $6,000, suggesting the writers are well aware Brooklyn is currently well-stocked with punch lines.” This fictional Brooklyn is all quirky charm and high-end charcuterie.