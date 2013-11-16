The Reporters Covering Morsi's Trial Are Calling for His Death. Huh?

Shahira Amin, a broadcast journalist and senior anchor for state-owned Nile TV, said of her colleagues’ reaction at the Morsi trial: “I think it’s shameful. This guy at least deserves a fair trial.” Amin believes that the charges against the former president are politically motivated. Journalists working in television are not eligible to join the syndicate either.

Though she works for state-run media, Amin has a history of resisting editorial pressure. In February of 2011 she resigned after she was barred from covering protests in Tahrir Square as part of a government-led media blackout. Her show was canceled for a month and a half this fall while she was investigated for alleged, “incitement against 30 June implying it was a coup.” She was ultimately found innocent and her show is back on the air. But it’s not easy. “I feel like my hands are tied,” she says, “If I’m objective, it won’t be aired,” so she steers away from politics, or tries to address political issues indirectly.

The investigation aside, Amin has lost friends over her views. One recently called her a “sleeper cell” of the Muslim Brotherhood (Amin is secular) and on October 1 she penned a column entitled, “A Lonely Battle,” detailing the isolation, and the perils, of speaking out about her views.

Amin says it doesn’t even seem as though the independent channels are under pressure from the regime. She says that the editorial line comes from the owners of the outlets: “The channels are owned by these businessmen who are connected to the old regime, which is the new regime.”

But Amin may have more freedom than most. “I do get away with some things,” she admits. She speculates that it’s perhaps because her show is in English, and that it would be subject to more scrutiny if it were in Arabic. Still, she treads carefully. Many journalists, both foreign and Egyptian, have been targeted by the government and the police in recent months.

Hamed, who works for the state-run paper and the largest media organization in the Arab World, insists that there are no problems between journalists and the police. Not for him, anyway. “It’s enough to say we’re al Ahram,” he says, if he is stopped by a member of the security forces.

Hamed’s paper occupies two 12-story buildings in downtown Cairo. Marble floors and stained glass windows attest to the clout of the 135-year old paper.

Hani Shukrallah, a veteran Egyptian journalist and chief editor of the weekly edition of el-Shorouk, suggests in a piece for the Middle East Institute, that the problem is that, “the very role and mission of journalism has remained bound within an authoritarian mindset, wherein the dominant perception is one of “mobilizing” or “guiding” public opinion rather than presenting the public with the truth.”

The result, he says, is “a virtual collapse of journalistic standards.”

Though Hamed would undoubtedly object to Shukrallah’s assessment, he says that there are limits to what journalists should report on. When asked about Sinai-based reporter Ahmed Abu Deraa who recently received a suspended six-month prison sentence from a military court, for reporting on the effects of the army’s campaign in Sinai on civilians, he responded, “not everything can be published.”