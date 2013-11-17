People Complaining About Obamacare Insurance Cancellations Want to Get Something for Nothing

Presumably, no one would object to signing a new insurance policy that preserved all current benefits at a lower cost, or one that added benefits at the same cost. Most of the people who now claim to feel lied to are being asked to pay more for more benefits. This may include some they’ll never use (such as pregnancy services for people past middle age), but for most whose policies have been cancelled, what they’re offered instead is probably a superior product. That still leaves Obama telling an untruth—he said everyone could have the same policy if they wanted. In most cases, why they should want the same policy is a mystery.

Well, it’s not entirely mysterious. We’ve been here before. What killed Hillarycare—Bill Clinton’s 1994 health care reform plan, written by a commission led by his wife—was a drumbeat of accusations that if Hillarycare became law, you would not be able to keep your own doctor. This was true, in a way, but highly misleading. In fact, it was the beginning of the era of HMOs and PPOs—organizations that negotiated with health care providers on your behalf, to get a better price. But to make this work, you had to see a doctor on the list. HMOs and PPOs have evolved. Now you usually can see an “out of network” doctor if you want, but you have to pay more for it.

Whether it’s “you can keep your own doctor” or “you can keep your own insurance policy,” Hillarycare faltered and Obamacare is faltering because people are dishonest to themselves about change. They say they want it—they express outrage that they don’t have it—but when they’re threatened with it, they curl up into a ball and tell it to go away. They don’t want things to stay vaguely the same, and maybe a little better—which is what Obama probably thought he was saying. They want everything exactly the same.

That is impossible, and Obama was foolish as well as mendacious to promise it. Health care policy, like every policy, is a question of trade-offs. More of this means less of that. Include this benefit and pay for it, or don’t include it and save some money. If Obamacare survives this latest battle in the endless war over health care, the next battle will be over “pre-existing conditions.” Under the new law, insurance companies are supposed to smile and insure anyone who walks in the door—or is wheeled in—for the same price as if he or she jogged the ten miles from home and then loped up fifteen flights to the insurance office. I’m telling you now it cannot work, so don’t act shocked, shocked when it doesn’t.