Obviously Geithner’s new career path doesn’t quite jibe with this noble self-image. But it’s a safe bet that, in Geithner’s mind, it’s hardly as tacky as it looks to the uninitiated.

Geithner has always had reservations about taking a job at the kind of large financial firm he regulated as president of the New York Fed between 2003 and 2008, and which he interacted with daily as Treasury Secretary. In November of 2007, Sandy Weill, the former chairman of Citigroup, approached Geithner about the possibility of leading the struggling megabank. Geithner was tempted, but dismissed the idea partly because he worried about the conflict it would present. In a similar vein, Geithner has often expressed contempt for ex-bureaucrats who accept cushy private sector sinecures with minimal demands on their intellect. He’s been especially harsh toward those who serve their new employers by trading on their relationships with government officials.

The beauty of the Warburg Pincus job is that Geithner can tell himself he hasn’t abandoned any of these principles. Private equity firms are loosely regulated entities, and Geithner probably wasn’t in a position to benefit or hurt the firm directly. According to the media coverage of Geithner’s new gig, he’s likely to have a relatively hefty portfolio as these things go. "When they approached me, they clearly wanted me to play a substantive role in helping them manage the firm," he told the Journal. “[Warburg is] culturally very compatible with what I was looking for."

The reality, of course, is quite a bit different. In the same way that Geithner’s defense of the entire financial sector crumbles when you apply a bit of pressure (unlike Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Detroit aren’t a constant threat to vaporize the economy), his personal rules for private-sector fulfillment look a bit suspect in practice. While Geithner may have never directly controlled the fate of Warburg Pincus, it is nonetheless a highly-leveraged financial entity that benefited massively from the system-wide bailout Geithner engineered in 2008 and 2009. These benefits were far out of proportion to what the average non-financial firm received, to say nothing of the average taxpayer.

And while Geithner may take comfort in his new employers’ assurances about his meaningful role at the firm, it’s hard to believe someone like Geithner, with no investment or private-sector experience, would be worth the millions he will surely earn each year if he didn’t also turn heads at the highest levels of government. (Title aside, Geithner’s job sounds like the gig his illustrious predecessor and mentor, Bob Rubin, secured for himself at Citigroup, where the entire rationale was head-turning.) A handful of private equity honchos told The Times they assumed Geithner would serve as a “a prominent name who would help Warburg Pincus open doors on the fund-raising side, especially with foreign investors like sovereign wealth funds.” Indeed, while private-equity executives love to talk about their industry as though it were the purest form of meritocracy, it’s long given off the stench of “access capitalism,” wherein former government officials land lucrative deals by virtue of their insider knowledge.