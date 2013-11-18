The Debate Over Snowden's Asylum in Germany Comes to Brooklyn

Ostermeier’s Stockmann looks further: the director interpolates into the script a long passage from The Coming Insurrection, a nihilistic and surprisingly influential political tract published anonymously in 2008. When Stockmann realizes that the townspeople want to keep the spa poisoned in the name of economic growth, he throws up his hands. “We’ve come to understand: the economy is not ‘in’ crisis. The economy is the crisis,” intones Stockmann, played by Stefan Stern in a leather jacket and with fashionably mussed hair. At the Brooklyn Academy of Music Stockmann’s adversaries were no longer bourgeois provincials, but an entire network of governmental, corporate, and media forces hellbent on enforcing the status quo even in the face of certain collapse, and hellbent too on punishing anyone who dares to blow the whistle.

It was a classically bold move from Ostermeier, who over the last decade has established himself as the most important theater director of his generation. His most aggressive productions are his reinterpretations of Shakespeare, among them a mud-spattered Hamlet that has toured the world and is bootlegged on YouTube, and a militaristic, video-saturated Othello featuring a white Moor. (He does not use verse translations; his Shakespeare speaks a coarse, demotic, Berlin-inflected German prose.)

It’s Ibsen, however, where he really shines. Since 2002 he has directed a Doll’s House in which Nora, instead of slamming the door on Helmer, shoots him in the chest; a Hedda Gabler featuring Hedda smashing Tesman’s laptop onstage; an icy John Gabriel Borkman; and a Dutch-language Ghosts. In all of them, he takes the realism of the nineteenth century as a starting point for inquiry rather than letting it sit in amber. Why Ibsen? Perhaps because Ibsen’s dramas of bourgeois society, though set in close quarters and sensitive to personal and familial struggles, are in fact deeply social plays. For decades Ibsen has been treated as a proto-Freud, a playwright of interior worlds, and too few directors have reckoned with the economic and social pressures that catalyze not only his great naturalist dramas of the 1880s but also Peer Gynt and the earlier verse plays. Helmer in A Doll’s House is a bank director. Hedda Gabler faces losing her house. John Gabriel Borkman is essentially the nineteenth-century Bernie Madoff. So, too, An Enemy of the People: played too long as a drama about courage and moral rectitude, it’s actually about how people live in a society that privileges economic relations above personal ones.

Locating that core of Ibsen is tricky, though, and it just can’t be done through allegedly faithful presentations of the text, complete with women in corsets and fjords out the window. By dressing his characters in the same plaid shirts and skinny jeans worn from Berlin to Brooklyn, and by changing Stockmann’s big speech from a local jeremiad to a global anarchistic manifesto, Ostermeier preserves rather than perverts what really matters in Ibsen: his insight into how social and economic forces shape our lives, and how our individual faults and disappointments in fact have a larger character. Ostermeier has found what was already there in Ibsen, and amplified it to deafening volume.

At the big meeting of the town, Stockmann decries his friends at the newspaper and the homeowners’ association fretting about property prices. But he saves his greatest wrath for “the sodding liberal majority.” Ibsen, in 1882, was excoriating Victorian models of correctness and respectability, and advocating a freer kind of citizenship that spoke uncomfortable truths. But here, at the play’s climax, Ostermeier found a creepily prescient description of our own historical moment. The mayor and the others accuse Stockmann of being an enemy of democracy, even a “red left-wing fascist.” But they have no means to engage with a whistleblower like Stockmann, because he refuses to play along with their charade and speaks in public what everyone already knows in private. They have one trump card, though, and it is exactly the one used against Snowden and others today: that by speaking out, Stockman has ipso facto proven himself to be against democracy, against freedom, against the people.

That use of democratic language on the part of antidemocratic figures underscored the fundamental vision that Ostermeier’s Enemy of the People brought to New York. Whistleblowers like Snowden and Chelsea Manning are so dangerous to the political order, and the government and media proclaim them enemies of the people so vociferously, not just because they reveal inconvenient truths about the NSA or the State Department. Much more deeply, they say what we all already know but cannot put into words: namely, that bad things result not from bad individuals or divine accident but from a whole morass of political and economic forces largely incapable of being reformed. Stockmann (perhaps a bit like Snowden?) is at first optimistic enough to think that the simple exposition of the truth will be enough to lead to change, and that the present system can accommodate small, ameliorative measures. By the end of the play, he has been cleansed of that naive notion.

Ibsen argued that the truth has no chance of flourishing in a society that subordinates human life to economic growth. He held out hope, though, that figures like Stockmann could make things new through the force of their moral character. At the end of the play Stockmann remains loudly, even comically defiant, surrounding himself with his family and proclaiming that “the strongest man in the world is he who stands alone.”

But Ostermeier’s production was more skeptical of the power of personal rectitude. Stockmann and his wife sit alone on stage, their windows smashed, their house a shambles. As Ibsen writes it, Stockmann embraces poverty. But the Stockmann of our time seems far less certain. He looks at the stock certificates, looks at his wife, and the lights go out. It is a dark but realistic ending Edward Snowden would likely appreciate, if he didn’t face arrest by coming to Brooklyn.