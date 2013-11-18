Signing Up for Health Insurance in California Was Hell, But I'm Glad I Did It

As a nearly 25-year-old, healthy, non-smoking male living in San Francisco, I’ve spent the last six months preparing to be screwed by the Affordable Care Act. Everywhere I’ve turned there’s been talk of "rate shock," and a "War on Bros," with even the most reassuring pieces telling me that my premiums would likely go up. And all of that came before website glitches hobbled exchanges nationwide, even here in California. It was enough to convince me to consider just paying the $95 penalty and going uninsured yet again. Then I actually logged on.

I was uninsured for about 10 months. Both of my parents lost their jobs—and their insurance—during the Great Recession, with the coverage I received through my father expiring at the end of 2012. Working as an unpaid intern at The New Republic, and living off of unemployment insurance and the money I made by selling my car, I wasn’t in the financial situation to consider insurance for the first six months of the year. Finally, I got a well-paying contract job at a Bay Area tech firm in August, but the staffing agency that employed me offered such an awful plan that I was better off buying insurance on the individual market. I decided to risk going uninsured a little longer.

At midnight on October 1, 2013, I tried to log on to California’s health care exchange website, CoveredCA.com. The site wouldn't load. Three days later, I tried to sign up again. This time, the site was down for maintenance, and wouldn’t be back up until the following Monday. I promised myself I’d return and sign up for coverage then, but simply forgot. When I checked the following weekend, the site was again down for maintenance. I was finally able to get past the homepage on October 18, but after creating a login, I hit a wall. Every time I entered my information, I got caught in an infinite loop. The message on my screen read: "Logging in. Please wait... (If you are not logged in within ten seconds, please click here to proceed.)" Every ten seconds I would click the link, and every ten seconds I’d find myself back at the login page. It was an infuriating experience and, after an hour, I decided to give up. Rather than risk going uninsured any longer, I decided to sign up for a Kaiser Permanente plan that wasn’t compliant with ACA requirements. The plan, an HMO, would cover me through the end of the year, with the option to buy a similar Kaiser plan on the California exchange in 2014, and would run me $286 per month.

I should disclose here that I want the Affordable Care Act to succeed. I was an intern in Senator Ted Kennedy’s office when he was helping to draft the framework for what became the ACA in 2009, and I worked on President Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012. I’m sure I’m more willing than most to tolerate website failures and to try, again and again, to sign up for insurance, but the process was testing my patience. Someone less wrapped up in the politics of the issue, just trying to sign up their family for a health-care plan through a bum website, would be rightfully outraged by the entire experience. It’s no wonder that a mere 34,364 people signed up in the first month in California.