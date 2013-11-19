Meet the Offensive, Adulterous Toronto Mayor Who Paved the Way for Rob Ford

Part of the confusion—and the pleasure—in Rob Ford’s recent tailspin has been about his provenance: This guy is from Toronto? Freebasing, dipsomaniacal, and openly fond of orally servicing his spouse—when Toronto is called “New York run by the Swiss,” they don’t usually mean Lou Reed’s New York.

However, Torontonians aren’t as surprised as the outsiders with a sudden interest in their municipal government. Prior to his election in 2010, Ford said he wanted Toronto be an “anti-refugee zone,” was convicted of a DUI, threatened reporters, offered to buy someone OxyContin, and made various racist, homophobic, and transphobic slurs. Once, after he was ejected from a hockey game, he then admitted, "I had one too many beers.” And then a majority of Torontonians decided he was the best candidate for mayor.

Many have chalked his victory up to his popularity in what Esquire’s Stephen Marche called “immigrant-heavy neighborhoods on the outer edges of the city. There’s some truth to that, but it’s not a full explanation. Even before Toronto’s borders were redrawn to include these neighborhoods, the city had a long-term relationship with another bigoted, adulterous, shady, and volatile mayor. Before Toronto elected Rob Ford, it elected Mel Lastman.

Lastman, who from 1972 to 2003 ruled the entire city or parts of it (before it was amalgamated into a single mega-city in 1998), proved that Torontonians would tolerate an inordinate degree of outlandish behavior. Looking to his example, Ford must have gotten a sense of what he could get away with—even if, eventually, he would push it further.