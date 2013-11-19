The Media Needs to Stop Stigmatizing Our Best Weapon Against Heroin Addiction

So what’s not to like? Why are we not shipping us much buprenorphine as possible into small towns in Maine and eastern Oregon and eastern Kentucky and all the other places reporting surges in abuse of painkillers and now, increasingly, heroin? Well, partly because bupe has gotten stuck with its own stigma—not as strong as methadone's, but damaging nonetheless. My old newspaper, the Baltimore Sun, ran a very critical series on the drug shortly after I left the paper. My current employer, the New Republic, chimed in not long ago with a piece about the troubles that the country of Georgia has had with a more powerful form of the drug called Subutex. And now, in by far the biggest p.r. blow of all, comes a massive two-day series in the New York Times that casts bupe in a deeply ambivalent light.

The reporter, Deborah Sontag, is to be commended for deep reporting on a realm of American life that is far too easily overlooked. She takes pains to present the complex picture that has emerged since the drug’s debut, with many accounts of opiate addicts who—using their real names, in a sign of remarkable candor—credit bupe with saving their lives, alongside accounts of the complications that have arisen with the spread of the drug, including Reckitt Benckiser’s questionable efforts to keep the market all for itself. But for all of the granular reporting, the overall tone and framing of the pieces is bluntly ominous: “Addiction Treatment With a Dark Side: In Demand in Clinics and on the Street, ‘Bupe’ Can Be a Savior or a Menace” was the headline of the first article; “At Clinics, Troubled Lives and Turbulent Care” was the headline of the second one.

The dark cast of the series, running in the nation’s paper of record, is surely going to make it even harder for buprenorphine to gain acceptance from doctors, regulators and the friends and families of addicts. “If you’re somebody that doesn’t like it already, it’s not going to make you like it. And if you do like it, you may have doubts now,” said Dr. Sharon Stancliff, medical director of the Harm Reduction Coalition in New York and a strong advocate of buprenorphine treatment. “Policy makers will say we need more restrictions, when the science says we need fewer restrictions.”

And that could well only exacerbate the complications described by the article, because so many of those problems grow out of the restrictions on addicts’ access to the drug. When the drug was approved, it came with strict limits—doctors needed to attend lengthy training sessions, they could prescribe to no more than 30 patients at a time, and they needed to provide counseling. The 30-person threshold was later raised to 100, but advocates say that it is still far too hard for many addicts to find prescriptions, not least because the regulations forbid prescriptions by physicians' assistants and nurse practitioners, who are the primary health care providers in many rural areas.

With so many physicians not wanting to go through the hassles of being approved to prescribe the drug—and the attendant hyper-scrutiny from the Drug Enforcement Agency—addicts have increasingly had to turn to the doctors who are less shy about milking the drug for its commercial potential. And not surprisingly, the lack of ready access to buprenorphine has resulted in some addicts buying and selling it on the street, a fact that both the Sun and Times series dwell on considerably.