Today the Future of Anti-Abortion Tactics Will Be Determined in Albuquerque

In cities, pro-life activists see a new opportunity to advance their goals. These activists view Albuquerque as the “late-term abortion capital of the country,” because the private clinic there, Southwestern Women’s Options, is one of a few in the country that offers abortion after six months of pregnancy. Although, if succesful, it will likely be challenged in court as well, the law would open the door for anti-abortion activists to bring their fight back to states where they have already been defeated.

“I think [Albuquerque] is the testing ground,” said Julianna Koob, a legislative advocate for Planned Parenthood of New Mexico. “[Albuquerque voters] are carrying the weight of making a decision on behalf of Albuquerque residents, New Mexico residents, and really on behalf of the country because this is a testing ground for a strategy that we haven’t seen before.”

The full text of the Albuquerque measure, about 1,250 words of legislative writing, appears on the ballot without providing voters a summary. It includes misleading scientific information about fetal pain, and it doesn’t provide exceptions for rape or incest.

“The people who really understand what a hardship [the measure] would be for women and their families … they still get in there, and they’re so confused because of the way the ballot measure is written,” said Koob. “We are literally saying over and over again, if you want to stand with women, if you want to stand with doctors, you have to vote against this measure. It’s been crucial for us to say the word ‘against’ over and over again.”

The ballot also includes inaccurate scientific information to “confuse and mislead,” according to Koob. Anti-abortion activists frequently claim fetuses can feel pain at 20 weeks. (Sullenger told me, “Actually, scientists have determined babies feel pain before [20 weeks].”) This assertion is included in the lengthy ballot text, even though leading medical associations have declared it false. The only exception in the measure, for cases where the mother’s life is in immediate danger, is so narrow that it is effectively rendered meaningless. If a woman finds out, for example, that she has cancer after her twentieth week of pregnancy, seeking an abortion so she could obtain the proper treatment for herself would most likely be illegal.