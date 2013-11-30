Don't Bowdlerize Balthus's Paintings—Or His Mystical Ideas

Meanwhile, the Gagosian Gallery, just blocks away from the Metropolitan, has mounted a show of Polaroid photographs that Balthus took late in life as preparations for paintings, mostly of a girl who has now, as an adult, signed off on their public display. The show has a portentous title: “Balthus: The Last Studies.” Whatever excitement the gallery hoped to stir—there was a little feature in Vanity Fair—the show is at most a fascinating footnote. We see Balthus using photographs as aides-mémoire, much as Degas, Bonnard, and Vuillard did before him. I imagine that Balthus enjoyed those echoes of late nineteenth and early twentieth-century painting practice. I also suspect that he found in the tight frame and the softened yet heightened color of the Polaroid some of the same charm that drew Walker Evans to the medium late in life. But for gallerygoers who come to these Polaroids without some larger understanding of Balthus’s achievement, they will only serve to add to Rewald’s portrait of Balthus as a slippery and perhaps sordid young man a portrait of Balthus as a silly and perhaps pathetic old man.

Balthus’s work has no particular 'look.' You need to keep looking.

The Metropolitan show, which certainly represents a number of high points in the first half of Balthus’s career, also serves to remind us how mightily he sometimes struggled to make a painting do what he wanted it to do. Going through the exhibition, we see Balthus continually testing the limits of his facility and his craft as he explores fresh aspects of his vision. Balthus’s work has no particular “look.” (You need to keep looking.) His smaller studies—some of the sketch-like heads of Thérèse, for example, which could be characterized as brilliant student work—are unabashedly experimental, the products of an artist who was always self-critical, eager to test the limits of his virtuosity. Balthus was constantly pushing himself, shifting his attention, readjusting his ambitions. This mystic struggled mightily to find what he was after. He tried different ways of handling paint, modeling form, structuring light and space. Museumgoers may feel especially alert as they track his shifting approaches and techniques. Artists admire—and are challenged by—Balthus’s open-ended approach to questions of style and craft.

Anybody who takes a long look at Thérèse Dreaming, in which Balthus arranged the young model’s legs so as to reveal a glimpse of white panties, will see that the artist’s attention is far too inclusive to be characterized as pornographic. Balthus brings to those intimate details precisely the same scrupulosity that he brings to every other inch of the canvas. The still life on the table, the girl’s upraised arms, the wicker of the chaise on which she is seated, the pillow that supports her back: each element demands the same unequivocal attention as the space between her legs. This is not to say that the spread of the thirteen-year-old’s legs and the light glancing off her underwear isn’t a shock. But it is no more of a shock than the shuttered look of her head, seen in profile, with the eyes so tightly (grimly, almost angrily) closed as to repel the promise of the dream to which the title alludes.

Rewald is very good at teasing out possible sources for the poses in Thérèse Dreaming and other paintings. She reproduces a Man Ray photo-collage from 1935, which recapitulates the image of a little girl from a Pears Soap advertisement from 1901. At times, though, the significance of the most important sources eludes her. While she mentions Balthus’s passionate engagement with Courbet’s naturalism a half-dozen times in the course of her catalogue, I do not think she grasps the full import of Courbet’s influence. What interested Balthus about Courbet was the melancholy of his materialism—the ennui that fascinated the Surrealists and de Chirico (who wrote a fine essay about Courbet). Balthus’s realism has nothing whatsoever to do with the blunt-force approach we know from the canvases of Stanley Spencer, Lucian Freud, and Philip Pearlstein, where the pictorial style is nakedly straightforward, an exact analogy to the frank nudity of the figures. For Balthus, naturalism was itself unnatural. It was an artifice in the sense that it was for Flaubert. The realism of Thérèse Dreaming is so impeccable as to become unreal. The painting is a dream about a girl dreaming—childhood seen through a glass darkly.





Balthus never again did anything that looks like those paintings of Thérèse from the late 1930s. And it is not easy to generalize about the direction—or rather, the directions—his work took in the 1940s. Rewald’s biographical approach to the paintings, which emphasizes a succession of young women as models (and perhaps muses) for particular works, cannot account for the larger thematic currents that link paintings that Balthus created over periods of decades. The unity of Balthus’s achievement is embodied in the series of signs and symbols that take on a mystical import as they reappear: the table, the chair, the window, the tree, the mirror, the cat, the card game, the closed eyes, the spread legs, the arched back, the confrontation between a boy and a girl, the figure turned away, the figure walking away. In his beautiful book, A Balthus Notebook, Guy Davenport reproduces The Blanchard Children opposite The Painter and His Model, completed more than forty years later, and one immediately realizes that the paintings contain a nearly identical table and chair, the chair having only somewhat shifted its position in relation to the table in all that time. What do the table and chair symbolize? Considering that Balthus once spoke of himself as a carpenter hammering on the same nail, perhaps they symbolize the power of pictorial structure, the essential sturdiness of the art of painting, which is only slightly altered from year to year. It is in the nature of such mystical symbols that their meanings remain simultaneously resonant and obscure, something we grasp only through the act of looking.

Let me suggest a few themes that link works from the 1930s and early 1940s to works done as much as half a century later. In the two versions of The Salon (1941–1943), where one girl is asleep on the couch and the other is reading on the floor, Balthus’s sharp-edged chiaroscuro is already being transformed into something more hieratic and formal. The girl on the floor is no ordinary girl. She is seen in profile, in a pose that brings to mind Ancient Egyptian wall painting and Archaic Greek bas-relief. The girl in The Salon announces a motif, the female figure almost crawling across the floor, which more than a quarter-century later culminates in two of Balthus’s most austere works, Japanese Girl with Black Mirror and Japanese Girl with Red Table (both completed in 1976). But this motif of the figure on the floor can be understood only dialectically, an emblem to be counterposed with another emblem in Balthus’s mystical universe, namely the motif of the table and chair. For if the table and chair—essential elements in paintings of solitary figures playing cards including The Game of Patience (1943) and The Fortune Teller (1956)—suggest homo ludens and civilized play, surely the crawling figures from The Salon to Japanese Girl with Black Mirror suggest not so much culture as nature, the figure as magnificently animal, a triumph of feline grace. There is a cat in the second version of The Salon, sitting up on its haunches, arguably less catlike than the girl. Balthus is attentive to shifting identities, the human as animal and vice versa. Which brings us to Balthus’s later explorations of the theme of the girl and the cat, where the two of them face off, both comfortably ensconced on a chaise or a couch, with the mirror between them raising the question of who resembles whom. Is the girl like a cat? Or is the cat almost human?

Rewald has some useful things to say about the iconography of the cat. As a child Balthus created an extraordinarily precocious series of forty ink drawings, the story of a friendship between a boy and a cat named Mitsou, who eventually vanishes, leaving the boy alone with his tears. Published in 1921 when Balthus was thirteen—with an introduction by none other than Rilke, who was a close friend of Balthus’s mother—Mitsou has long been admired by students of the livre d’artiste. Rewald has discovered the original drawings, until now believed lost, and they are exhibited in public here for the first time. She also includes an early self-portrait in which Balthus appears as a slim dandy with a gigantic tabby snuggling his leg; beside him is a portfolio inscribed “A Portrait of H. M. the King of Cats,” the title derived from a nineteenth-century English fairy tale. Although Rewald points out that in eighteenth- and nineteenth-century portraits of children, cats can suggest “potential evil” and “latent female sexuality,” she seems reluctant to pursue the theme’s larger metaphysical implications. Rewald the rationalist would probably recoil from the grandiosity of Alain Vircondelet, who interviewed Balthus in his later years and argues in a new book, Balthus and Cats, that a cat’s “gaze contains a profound knowledge gleaned from the depths of time, possessing at once the humility and pride to acknowledge by a look alone that it is unique and singular.” These admittedly extravagant claims are very much to the point. Balthus’s cats are descendants of the sacred felines of ancient Egypt—which brings us back to the girl on the floor in The Salon and her ancient Egyptian pose.

The final room in the Metropolitan exhibition provides at least a few glimpses of the glories of Balthus’s later decades. Works such as The Moth and The Cup of Coffee are nowadays often dismissed as overly decorative, as if the dark power of Thérèse Dreaming were the only power that counted. It is a criticism that years ago was often lodged against the work of Matisse and Bonnard. I wonder if the death in 1947 of Bonnard, who had been something of a mentor to Balthus when he was young, might have precipitated this fresh stylistic turn in Balthus’s work in the 1950s, when he lived in a château in the Morvan, a region in central France. Imagine the supple nocturnal chiaroscuro of Georges de La Tour united with the prismatic Cubist surface play of Georges Braque, and you begin to have some sense of the unearthly achievement that is The Moth, in which a naked woman stands in a bedroom, the only illumination an oil lamp. As for The Cup of Coffee, while some might accuse Balthus of reducing the young woman to an element in the décor, I would say that what happens is precisely the reverse. The woman’s head is the still center of the painting, with the patterns of rugs, upholstery, tablecloth, and paneled wall creating a fireworks of tessellating arabesques that represent nothing less than the glorious play of this beautiful woman’s imagination.





Those who arrive at the Metropolitan with a few vague impressions of Balthus—the dark good looks, the unconventional sexuality—may have a hard time seeing his paintings as anything but the products of some goth-vampire European art-world dandy. You have only to look at the outrageously elegant self-portrait with which the exhibition begins, painted in 1935 when Balthus was all of twenty-seven, to realize that from a very early age he knew how to cut a figure. That gift never left him. Rewald is by no means the first writer to respond to Balthus’s steel-plated ego by attempting to unmask an all-too-human figure behind the façade of the swaggering aesthete. Critics like to play a game of gotcha with Balthus, pointing out that it was sheer fantasy on his part to claim to be a Polish count and that, whatever he might have said to the contrary, it is an incontrovertible fact that his mother was Jewish. But the critics who find Balthus insufficiently sober or forthright, while certainly not wrong to call his bluff, have almost invariably misunderstood the nature of that bluff. Balthus’s entire worldview is rooted in Oscar Wilde’s belief that art is the supreme truth. Those who dedicate themselves to the religion of art, an untruth that reveals the truth, often feel they are not constrained by conventional definitions of fact and fiction. We are entitled to reject such beliefs, but we must understand that they were the air that Balthus breathed. He was born in the twilight of the fin de siècle. His father was an artist and an art historian, his mother was a painter, and as a very young man he was introduced to family friends who included Rilke, Gide, and Bonnard. (It was Rilke who suggested he be known only by his nickname; he was born Balthasar Klossowski.)t

Rewald’s biographical approach firmly situates Balthus in the Europe of the 1930s, his darkening interiors reflecting the mood of a continent on the brink of catastrophe. But because she is so out of sync with his mystical inclinations, she doesn’t know what to do with the information that she has uncovered. If Rewald seems bemused by Balthus’s talk about the timelessness of art, it is because she fails to understand that that timelessness can only be discovered in one’s own time. As much as he owed to Giotto, Duccio, Piero, Caravaggio, and Courbet—all frequently mentioned in relation to his work—it was the Symbolist movement of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries that forever shaped Balthus’s worldview. The Symbolists, grappling with the dangers of modernity long before the arrival of World War I, saw art as the only possible salvation, the revelation that redeemed a catastrophic reality. Balthus’s art would be unimaginable without the precedents of Beardsley, Gauguin, Proust, Rilke, the artists in the circle around La Revue Blanche, and the incendiary fantasies of the Ballets Russes. In succeeding decades, without ever abandoning the enthusiasms of his youth, Balthus grappled with the shifting currents of European life, not as a journalist but as a magician. The Passage du Commerce Saint-André, his immense painting of a tiny street not far from the Boulevard St. Germain with its legendary cafés, is the definitive representation of Existential Paris. As for Japanese Figure with Black Mirror and Japanese Figure with Red Table, those profound responses to classical Japanese painting, their appearance in the late 1970s may in years to come be seen as reflecting Europe’s deepening awareness of the power of Asia.

Balthus reveals a great deal about his time and his place, but the revelations are not autobiographical so much as they are oracular: indelible visions that cannot possibly be captioned or encapsulated. Time becomes timeless. Narrative becomes myth. When Balthus represents himself in his canvases, it is often as a figure with his back to the viewer, the artist unknown and unknowable, determined to leave us alone with the mystery of a painting that is probably also a mystery to him. More than a decade has passed since his death, and this mystic is still leaving his admirers wondering what it all means. Who knows? Maybe he has spoken after all. Maybe the purpose of painting is no more and no less thanto make us wonder. Maybe it is as simple, and as difficult, as that.

