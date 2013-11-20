Liz Cheney's Gay-Marriage View Would Be Repugnant Even If Her Sister Were Straight

Then there is the question of familial betrayal, which seems to be at the root of the scorn Liz Cheney is encountering. Here’s Ruben Navarette at CNN: "Besides, she should tread lightly on this subject. Why? Because blood is thicker than votes. And because Michael Corleone was right, and -- even in the rough and tumble of politics -- you 'don't ever take sides with anyone against the family.'" Here's Alan Simpson: "You're not even destroying friendships -- you're destroying family relationships just because of this race. It's hard for all of us who know the Cheneys to see the things she’s doing to win this race. It's almost like 'I will do anything to win this race,' because I cannot ever believe that there would be a breach between she and Mary."

And here’s Frank Bruni in Tuesday’s New York Times:

If Liz Cheney, whose bid for the Senate has always had a stench of extreme opportunism, wants to discuss traditions and values, I’m all for it. Let’s start here: Isn’t there a tradition of close-knit family members’ taking care not to wound one another? Is there not value in that?

Well, to answer Bruni's syrupy question, sure. There is value in not offending family members. But, compared to basic questions of right and wrong—of treating people with dignity—it’s pretty small beer. Gay marriage is not an issue that should require someone's lesbian sister to make them "see the light." Being against gay marriage is wrong, regardless of the context. Bruni, though, is unable to drop the personal-story prism:

Liz's decision to chart a course and publicize a view bound to offend her sister is entirely volitional. It's also entirely different from airing other ideological disagreements within families. Conflicting views on abortion or the death penalty don't challenge the very structure and foundation of a loved one's home. Questioning the validity of a marriage does. You're not saying that you part with the way someone thinks. You're saying that you have qualms with who they are, and this is a statement — a sentiment — you can keep to yourself. Even once Liz had elected to run, she could have chosen to say that the issue of gay marriage wasn't going to be part of her campaign.

I am not sure how far Bruni wants to push the idea that views about abortion necessarily have nothing to do with who a person is. I would imagine many honest pro-lifers think that if their family members choose to get abortions, the decision would say a lot about who they are. Moreover, I would imagine that many pro-choicers think that pro-lifers say a lot about themselves when they try to prohibit people from getting abortions. And given the current state of our criminal justice system, it certainly says a lot about someone if they favor the death penalty.

But putting all the aside, the upshot of Bruni’s paragraph is that a giant political issue in the United States should have been ignored by someone running for the Senate because it might offend her sister. However correct Bruni is about the issue of gay marriage, this is not the way politics should operate. Liz Cheney's family, sorry to say, is less important than our elected representatives voicing their opinions on important issues.

The implication here is that if Liz Cheney continues to follow the course she is on (now with her father's backing), and continues to take an anti-gay marriage position, the real tragedy is that the Cheney family Christmas dinner will be ruined. Who cares if it is? Gay marriage, like abortion or any other issue, is not about the personal woes or the family stories of our elected officials. Being wrong on matters of rights and dignity is much worse than being a hypocrite. And for that vast majority of Americans who are not members of the Cheney family, Liz Cheney’s position on gay marriage speaks quite clearly to "who she is" in ways that have nothing to do with whether or not her sister happens to be a lesbian.

I hope Liz Cheney never sets foot in the U.S. Senate, but not because she's a bad sibling.