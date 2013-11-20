Why Do We Care About Malcolm Gladwell's Media Diet?

The very first media diets posted to the Atlantic Wire in 2010 came from Atlantic staffers: Marc Ambinder, Jeffrey Goldberg, Ta-Nehisi Coates. Three years later these posts already feel charmingly quaint. (“I just ordered a Kindle,” Ambinder announced.) And in the beginning they also had the ring of simple truthfulness, less clouded by the pressures of digital self-presentation. “I’ll check on updates at the Times and the Post online,” Coates said. “I generally scan the papers.” Compare this to the 2012 report from Vice columnist Kate Carraway: “I consistently buy The New Yorker; The Atlantic; Harper’s; Vanity Fair; Interview; British and American Vogue; the British, American and Canadian editions of ELLE; Flare; Fashion; Glamour; New York Magazine, Los Angeles magazine, and Toronto Life; BookForum.” To read the past few years’ worth of media diets is to witness the inexorable slide into greater and greater delusion in our virtual self-depictions. “I think I said I read The Atlantic,” Awl editor Choire Sicha told me about his 2011 media diet. “I don’t really read The Atlantic.”

Media diets tend to fall somewhere between two camps: There’s the Brian Stelter school of warp-speed omnivorous robot information ingestion and the Malcolm Gladwell school of eccentric anachronism. (Reached for comment, Stelter said that CNN has asked him to put the kibosh on interviews until he starts his new gig, but on the subject of media diets, he added: “I like the topic.”) Stelter’s daily news intake basically involves unhinging his jaw and consuming the entire internet: “Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., I start opening what ends up being dozens of browser tabs,” etc etc. Gladwell, meanwhile, makes a virtue of abstaining from the racket: “I subscribe to one person’s Twitter feed: my friend Jacob’s,” he wrote in 2011. Reading a Stelter media diet is in equal parts aspirational and stressful, akin to observing a model of perfect efficiency and up-to-the-minute news literacy. Gladwell’s has the opposite effect: in its confident leisureliness it reassures you that your own metabolism is just fast enough.

The feature has done so well, said Atlantic Wire editor Gabriel Snyder, that editors have kicked around the idea of an open source media diet that allows anyone to contribute. Traffic-wise, “they’re not cat videos,” Snyder explained—Aaron Sorkin’s media diet currently has upwards of 57,500 views—but they consistently engage an audience and have become one of the Wire’s defining franchises. After all, they’re designed to capitalize on exactly the kinds of “technomedia insecurities,” as Snyder puts it, that leave journalists constantly wondering, in the endless slog of filtering and curating, just how much they’re missing. Interviews are usually conducted over the phone, Snyder said, but he added: “I feel a little uncomfortable talking about our strategy, because it has become incredibly imitated.”

There is perhaps no clearer evidence of the media diet’s cultural creep than Ad Week’s Information Diet, which targets not newshounds but semi-celebrities with no particular claim to expertise on the subject of reading. Emma Bazilian, who conducts most of the Information Diet interviews, bemoaned the redundancy of her task. “Everybody watches ‘Breaking Bad,’” she told me. “There was a joke in the office for awhile that people in the art department were getting sick of putting a picture of The New York Times in very single Information Diet. Then there are actors who throw out lofty names like the Economist and Forbes, and you’re like, really?” But Bazilian sees a bright side: “I think if we were interviewing more media people instead of celebrities,” she said, "the info diets would be even more preposterous.”

It should be said that these things are not always a festival of ego-indulgence. Some are quite charming and self-aware, a kind of anti-media diet for the media dieting set. Grantland’s Rembert Browne, whose own Diet for the Atlantic Wire included accounts of stealing the print edition of the Times from his neighbors, was initially wary of the project. “Sometimes these things can be such a put-on: oh, I have a million magazines to read by 9am,” he told me. So he took the opposite tack. “[Sometimes] I wake up at 9:30 a.m, putz around my apartment for an hour, and then consider leaving at 11 a.m.,” his post proclaimed.