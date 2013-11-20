An NFL Pro Quit His Job For The Same Reasons You Might

Amid the din of another National Football League season dominated this year by (shuffle the deck) concussions, bullying, and an uncharacteristically weak American Football Conference, a quiet counterpoint was the midseason retirement of Denver Broncos offensive lineman John Moffitt. The man-bites-dog aspect is that he left when he didn’t need to (he is just 27) and when there was several hundred thousand dollars on the table this year alone. There were mitigating circumstances—a voided preseason trade and then an actual preseason trade, limited playing time, a penchant for the writings of Noam Chomsky and the Dalai Lama—but you could just as easily argue that the guy on Peyton Manning’s team has a good shot at a ring, and so circumstances mitigated in the other direction as well.

Moffitt left the National Football League™, and yet he is a capital-M Man (I mean, he plays football, don’t he?). So what gives? It is to the media’s credit that it didn’t conclude that Moffitt is a wimp. Rather, now that the public is newly and appropriately cynical about the NFL, the takeaway has been that Moffitt is a conscientious objector. “He quit the NFL because he'd lost his love for the game and was tired of risking his health,” read the AP lead. Quoting a radio appearance, the Fox Sports headline announced: “John Moffitt: NFL Is ‘Dirty Business.’” And in today’s New York Times, in an article featuring perhaps Moffitt’s most extensive post-retirement interview, the headline blares, “Quitting the NFL: For John Moffitt, the Money Wasn’t Worth It.” Worth what? “Elbow surgery,” hurt shoulders, “sleep apnea,” floaters.

Moffitt’s comments do contain mentions of his health. It would be silly to defend the NFL or to minimize brain damage that we now believe is linked to the playing of football (by offensive linemen perhaps most of all). But a more fruitful look at Moffitt’s decision reveals that its sports dimension does not distinguish it substantively. Rather, as with most good sports stories, that Moffitt is a successful professional athlete makes what he did merely an exaggerated instance of a trade-off most adults consider every day.

It is worth noting that Moffitt has not so much minimized as actively mocked the notion that concerns over brain damage contributed to his action. He announced his retirement in a tweet that read (in reference to the NFL commissioner), “Football was fun but my head hurts-haha kidding roger goodell. I'm on to new things, thanks to everyone along the way!!!” Which is another way of saying that if you read what Moffitt has actually said about his decision, it is clear that it was primarily informed neither by football injuries nor, really, anything specifically to do with his being an NFL player. “I just really thought about it and decided I’m not happy. I'm not happy at all,” he told the AP earlier this month. Though he acknowledged the concussions risk, he specifically disavowed—in what was pretty clearly a response to a leading question from the reporter—being a “poster boy” for that cause.