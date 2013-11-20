A Majority of Americans Believe in JFK Conspiracy Theories. Who Are They?

Americans have had 50 years to come to terms with the facts surrounding JFK’s assassination—but a majority of us aren’t satisfied. According to a recent Gallup poll, 61 percent of Americans believe Lee Harvey Oswald was not solely responsible for Kennedy’s death; the most popular alternative suspects include the mafia, the CIA and Fidel Castro. Even John Kerry recently said he has “serious doubts that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.”

We can’t just dismiss the majority of Americans—and the Secretary of State—as gullible or irrational. But who are the 61 percent-ers? Social scientists have identified certain traits that correlate with belief in conspiracy theories.

Feeling powerless

Agreeing with statements like, “The problems of life are sometimes too big for me.” People who feel socially powerless in other ways—including ethnic minorities, young people and people whose jobs are at risk are also more likely to subscribe to conspiracy theories.

Saying that television sets experience emotion

Anthropomorphizing objects and ascribing motives to secret agents may involve the same types of thinking.