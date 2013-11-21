Mary Cheney Never Wanted to Be a Gay-Rights Activist

Both sisters attended Colorado College, their mother’s alma mater. After college, while Liz took the law-school-to-politics route, Mary worked in the private sector, first for the Colorado Rockies and then for Coors. She also worked behind the scenes in both the 2000 and 2004 campaigns, first as a “body man” for her father and then as the director of his operations. Afterwards, she worked for AOL and on a consulting venture with her father. The two are obviously quite close, and yet it’s Liz on whom Cheney has pinned the continuation of his political legacy. Lynne and Dick have already sided with their eldest, Liz, in this dispute, though they’ll have Thanksgiving dinner at Mary’s place (remember, Liz can’t cook).

Mary has always been more of a liason than an activist. At Coors (known as a staunchly Republican company), her job was gay and lesbian outreach—which involved, sometimes, going to gay bars and convincing them not to boycott Coors beer. (She’d occasionally show up at said bars in the company of a chaps-and-straps-wearing Mr. International Leather 1999; no word on whether she was in her signature pantsuits.) She did a similar kind of work on behalf of her family. Insofar as her book has a thesis, it is that being gay and being Republican is just fine—now can we stop talking about it already? She bristles at being called a lesbian by John Kerry, saying angrily (and somewhat puzzlingly) that “he had used the word 'lesbian,' instead of the more common and politically neutral term 'gay.'" Sexuality was an issue, in her telling, only when the press and the other campaign made it one. This despite the fact that Mary reportedly encouraged gay men and women to call the campaign and ask about her, so that the campaign wouldn’t be able to sweep her sexuality under the rug, as she worried they might. Mary refused to be in the audience when George W. Bush declared his support for a constitutional amendment against gay marriage, and considers quitting her work on the campaign because of the Federal Marriage Act, she writes in the book—but she still takes great pains to say that W. was still the best guy for the country, and that she supported him. The memoir is aggressively bland, an apparently deliberate choice on her part. Mary writes: “The consensus was that when an issue causes strong feelings, as gay rights does, bland is probably all right.”

What pushed Mary away from bland? There are theories floating around the Internet that this is all an elaborate Cheney family plot to help Liz, who is significantly behind her opponent. (Dan Savage, a longtime Mary-hater, tweeted “Odds that Mary is pretending to be angry to help Liz get elected? Mary's anger makes Liz's opposition look sincere, personally costly. Hm...”). But, viewed historically, Mary’s hurt looks real. When she emailed with Politico's Jason Zengerle about the feud, she wrote that she wasn't supporting her sister in any way, but still ended the exchange with “I am not saying I hope she loses to Enzi.”





Not only is it personally cruel to her, but Liz’s policy position also makes it harder for Mary to continue her outreach work on behalf of Republicans to the gay community. The Cheneys were always an example of powerful Republicans who accepted homosexuality, whose policy positions on this issue had evolved and gotten more open-minded. And now, they’re not. Mary’s subtle sell of the GOP to the gay community just got a lot harder. Her anger could be not just principled and hurt, but frustrated at how much more difficult her case that being Republican and gay is OK has become. All she wanted was the right to continue to be bland. Suddenly, she’s an activist, whether she wanted to be one or not.