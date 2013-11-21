How Many Cups of Coffee Should You Drink Per Day?

Menu
The research on the health effects of coffee is hardly cohesive. Is it good or bad for you? The American Heart Association is just the latest to support the former, with new evidence that coffee may improve cardiovascular health. We’ve rounded up some studies so you can do your own cost-benefit analysis.

The good

The bad

So if you’re more worried about liver cancer than your cholesterol levels, drink up. If your fear of weak bones exceeds your fear of depression, cut back. But don’t think too hard: Thinking could turn into ruminating—and ruminating quadruples your risk of depression. If the above studies are any indication, you should drink exactly three cups a day—no more, no less.

