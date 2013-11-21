How Many Cups of Coffee Should You Drink Per Day?

The research on the health effects of coffee is hardly cohesive. Is it good or bad for you? The American Heart Association is just the latest to support the former, with new evidence that coffee may improve cardiovascular health. We’ve rounded up some studies so you can do your own cost-benefit analysis.

The good

The bad

Drinking more than four cups a day has been associated with a 56 percent higher risk of death .

higher risk of death Drinking five daily cups of unfiltered coffee may raise cholesterol by 6 to 8 percent.

raise cholesterol Drinking four cups a day has been linked with a 2 to 4 percent decrease in bone density .

decrease in bone density “Acute ingestion of caffeine … equivalent to the amount found in 2-3 cups of coffee … results in a short-term stimulation of urine output …”

So if you’re more worried about liver cancer than your cholesterol levels, drink up. If your fear of weak bones exceeds your fear of depression, cut back. But don’t think too hard: Thinking could turn into ruminating—and ruminating quadruples your risk of depression. If the above studies are any indication, you should drink exactly three cups a day—no more, no less.