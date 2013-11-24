Obamacare's Threat to Liberalism

There was an unstated reason liberalism embraced these concepts: If liberals wanted the federal government to take on big new projects—more to the point, if liberals wanted taxes to pay for them—they needed the public to believe that the money would be well spent. It was more comforting for people to feel as if disinterested technicians, not party hacks, were going to be running the show.

And, for a while at least, the rhetoric helped firm up the legitimacy of the growing state. Nor did it hurt that the mobilization for World War II provided one of the great demonstrations of government prowess in human history—and that, after the war, even centrist Republicans paid obeisance to the accomplishments of the New Deal. In 1964, the government registered its highest popularity in the polls. That was followed by two of the most fecund years in the history of social policy: Both Medicare and Medicaid were born then. (Wilbur Cohen, the social scientist who engineered Medicare, liked to quip that his work was “one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent implementation”—an aphorism worth tacking on the doors to the West Wing.) This moment evaporated quickly and faith in government soon began a long downward slide in the polls. Vietnam and Watergate hardly reflected well on Washington, stagflation seemed the product of incompetent economic management, and the rising racial resentments of the white working class created an ungenerous mood.

The more people lost faith in the power of the state, the more the party of government suffered. A generation of Democratic electoral losses spurred a cottage industry of makeover artists who urged liberals to try on new ideological suits. Of course, the most successful of these was Bill Clinton.

On its surface, his Third Way seemed a rejection of the old technocratic impulse. He talked endlessly about personal responsibility and his aides emphasized their deep respect for markets. This opened the president to criticism from the left, which believed he had coldly abandoned the basic tenets of liberalism. That wasn’t quite right. Despite “ending welfare as we know it,” Clinton still believed in activist, redistributionist government. It’s just that the political landscape had changed too much for him to be direct about it. The only way he believed he could help the working poor was through unorthodox measures—tax credits, partnership with the private sector—all of which unintentionally increased the complexity of the state and made it hard to know when the government was actually working on the citizens’ behalf.

Before he became president, Barack Obama professed to disdain this style. He removed his name from a list of Democratic Leadership Council supporters. Ronald Reagan, he later told a Nevada newspaper, had changed “the trajectory of America . . . [in] a way that Bill Clinton did not.” But his allergy to the Third Way turned out to be more of a talking point than a governing reality.