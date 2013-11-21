The 'Free Willy' Photoshop in the GOP’s Obamacare Playbook Makes No Sense, Either

The New York Times on Wednesday published a House Republican memo for a sustained attack on the Affordable Care Act. Over at New York, Jonathan Chait noticed that the document contained a sketch of a football play—and that, to anyone with even the barest understanding of football, the drawing made no sense. The GOP playbook also provides a “FREE AMERICA” poster, overlaid on the iconic image from the movie Free Willy.

It’s a riff on the news that SeaWorld is one of several large companies that capped its workers’ hours, possibly to avoid complying with Obamacare. Inspired by Chait, we decided to unpack why the GOP’s Free Willy allegory doesn’t make any sense, either.

1) Presumably, in this allegory, Obamacare is the theme park where Willy is trapped. In the movie, the park has ensnared Willy because it wants to use him to make money. The GOP’s gripe about Obamacare is that it’s going to cost money. (And contrary to the Fox News line, the Affordable Care Act is projected to save the federal government about $190 billion over the next decade.)