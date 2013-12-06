Maybe a little more paranoid than necessary—but not a lot more—I put up my hoodie so as not to advertise my blond hair and big nose, and hopped into a three-wheeled vehicle to meet my host, a garrulous 22-year-old named Shuangquan Zou. Over tea, he told me that he arrived in Aba last year and found the transition jarring. He had missed some big announcements—his friends threw a huge graduation party without him, because he never saw the invitation—and had trouble keeping in touch. Relationships, he explained, become stratified by communications tools: There are close friends and family, whom you call; less intimate friends, whom you text; then still less intimate ones, whom you message on QQ or WeChat. Removing social media doesn’t mean you start texting and calling those less intimate friends. It just means you lose touch. The lack of Internet also affects how people hang out. From what I saw, group conversations almost never devolved into silent collective phone-staring sessions. But they were constantly interrupted by phone calls, which the receiver always answered.

When Zou’s roommate and colleague, a 26-year-old named Amula, arrived in Aba in August 2011 as a volunteer for China’s national “Go West” program, a massive development effort that’s also a training ground for civil servants, he knew there wouldn’t be any Internet. “I figured I could just read books all day,” he told me. But as time passed, the information vacuum became a nuisance. He relied on television and the local papers for his news. Though he didn’t feel like he missed any major stories, he knew he wasn’t getting the complete picture: “The TV propaganda is all positive. The Web has both positive and negative news.” And since he couldn’t log on, he missed a lot of Internet lingo that seeps into the culture. Phrases like hold zhu (to “hold steady”) and the English word out (to mean “out of it”), both of which went viral in 2011, he learned only later.





The list of irritants goes on. E-commerce is out, which means things like clothing and gadgets usually cost more. Tourists can’t access map functions, plus they’re forced to pay brutal long-distance charges for phone calls. If people want to see local news, they have to tune into the nightly broadcast; if they miss it, they miss it. Brain-wracking, tip-of-the-tongue attempts to recall the name of a movie or a song go unresolved. Even the sole remaining Internet café in Aba has no Internet, just some single-player video games and previously downloaded, not quite up-to-date movies. The result is a low current of Web-related gallows humor. One afternoon I visited the Lang Yi temple, where a well-traveled monk (he visited the United States three times before his passport was revoked) showed me around. After listening to an elaborate explanation of a painting of a Buddhist deity, I confessed I didn’t understand. “Look it up online,” he deadpanned.

That’s not to say there’s no Internet. There is—in government offices. At work, Amula and Zou now have full Web access: They can check e-mail, chat with friends, play games. It means they spend a lot more time at work than they need to. After dinner one evening, their colleague Li said he was going back to the office. I remarked at his diligence. “He’s going to play Defense of the Ancients,” Zou said.

My questions about the Internet elicited more non-answers than answers, but sometimes the non-answers were just as revealing. Lin Xiang, an Aba native I met in Chengdu, said he thinks the blockage has to do with the region’s remote location—an absurd statement, given that the Web has worked fine in the past. Yang Yunjian, a propaganda official in Ruoergai, a county near Aba where the Web is also censored, cited two reasons for the outage: the difficulty of installing Internet and its high cost. The real reason was obvious. He knew that I knew that he knew, but neither of us felt like we could mention it.