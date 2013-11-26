10 Holidays to Be Grateful You're Not Celebrating

The holidays can be a let-down, and spending time with family members—or feeling lonely without them—can even trigger psychological distress. (This is something advertisers are increasingly tapping into this year, with commercials that skip the familiar happy family montages in favor of more realistic scenes of couples fighting and old people dining alone.) But at least Thanksgiving and Christmas are fun in theory. If you’re celebrating one of these holidays, you never stood a chance.

Black Day in Korea

On April 14th, also known as “Black Day,” single people in Korea who didn’t receive gifts on Valentine’s Day commiserate by dressing in black and eating noodles coated in black bean paste. One participant described it to Reuters: “I had a miserable time on Valentine’s Day…and now I’m crying over a bowl of black noodles.”

Wikimedia Commons

Singles Day in China

On November 11, the Chinese celebrate Singles Day—a special time for singles to feel extra sad and try to fill the voids in their hearts by buying things or going to awkward dating events.

Valentine’s Day in Saudi Arabia

This one isn’t designed to shame singles, but it’s still not festive: Concerned about the encroachment of debauched Western culture, the government has prohibited the sale of anything red or heart-shaped.