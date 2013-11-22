Our Archives, Our Selves

Today I took my students to the library to see Jack Ruby’s brain. We called up some other things from the Universtiy of Iowa library archives too: the toe tag that Lee Harvey Oswald wore to the morgue, the slides from his autopsy, and hundreds of newspaper clippings, records, and conspiracy theories related to John F. Kennedy’s assassination fifty years ago. The Dallas medical examiner at the time of the assassination, Earl F. Rose, collected it all, and he left it to the library after he moved to Iowa City in 1968 to join the University of Iowa faculty. I filled out a call slip, put on my gloves, and started unboxing files. Here is a test bullet fired from the gun that killed Oswald; a lock of Ruby’s hair; the hand-corrected autopsy reports; the gruesome photos that make our wonderful, sensitive librarian, Colleen Theisen, excuse herself, leaving me to wonder if I’m being a really good teacher or a really bad voyeur.





Jack Ruby’s brain, sliced and preserved on glass pathology slides, sits on the desk next to a 1640 edition of Ben Jonson’s plays and a 1689 edition of Andrew Marvell’s poems. The connection? All semester, my class has been exploring the way these seventeenth-century writers dealt with the wars and plagues that defined their era—the way they transformed trauma into art. I also bring my students to the library to prove to them that even in our digital age, the physical books, papers, and other objects we collect in libraries can tell us something irreplaceable about our histories and ourselves, and I’ll admit that calling up Jack Ruby’s brain was sort of a cheap trick. Here, at the fiftieth anniversary of JFK’s assassination, is a real chance to wow my students with my bibliographical skills. Using only the library finding aid, I can put the scalpel blades used for Oswald’s autopsy in your hands! You can’t do that using Google, can you?

You certainly can’t do it with a Massive Online Open Class (MOOC). But of course this immediately raises the question of what, beside cheap thrills, we get out of our visit. Here are a few things I learned, along with my students:

Jack Ruby was small. None of us were born in 1963, but all of us had always pictured him as a big bruiser, with heavy jowls. The autopsy report notes that he was five feet eight inches tall and between 145 and 150 pounds.