What the Supermarket Collapse in Latvia Tells Us About a Country at a Crossroads

Latvia observed three minutes of silence on Monday morning to honor the victims of last week’s Maxima supermarket collapse in the capital Riga, the deadliest accident to befall the Baltic state since it regained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Over the weekend, the death toll rose to 54 and the third and final portion of the building’s roof caved in. Several remain unaccounted for—rescue teams asked family members to call their missing relatives’ cell phones in an attempt to locate them in the rubble. But on Sunday workers began the process of razing the remaining structure, signaling the end of the search for survivors. The scenes of wreckage at the site and the ongoing revelations about the exact causes of the disaster provide a glimpse into the precarious state of the Baltic nation, which now must grapple with a national tragedy in addition to the economic and political complications of its entry into the Euro zone in January.

Maxima, a Lithuanian company, operates 500 supermarkets and convenience stores throughout Eastern Europe and has a workforce of over 29,000 people, making it the largest employer in the Baltics. The company is one of the biggest winners of the rapid privatization that swept the region in the '90s, enabling the swift expansion of chain supermarkets and “hypermarkets” in former Soviet states; stocked with myriad brand-name products, these stores introduced the element of choice to everyday life. Since then, supermarkets have been regarded as symbols of the abundance of capitalism and independence in the post-Soviet bloc (as is achingly captured in the 2004 documentary Czech Dream). Last week’s disaster came at a time when both concepts are taking on new meanings for Latvia and its Eastern European neighbors, as they further their ties with the European Union while pushing back against Russian attempts to pull them back under Putin’s sphere of influence.

After joining the E.U. in 2004 along with fellow former Soviet states Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, and the Czech Republic (among others), Latvian economic growth stopped in 2006 and the following year the country was devastated by the global economic crisis, a crippling economic downturn worsened by the collapse of a bank that dealt mostly with Russian holdings. Government programs were cut back and the redevelopment of Soviet-era infrastructure was put on hold, even as Riga’s government released an ambitious redevelopment plan. It was an unfortunate move; this summer, the Riga Castle, the Latvian president's official residence, was enveloped in flames because its “equipment date[d] back to Soviet times.” The Maxima supermarket collapsed for related reasons; the building was part of an effort to modernize a Soviet-built part of the city, but the government oversight necessary to do so simply wasn't there.

The store sat in the neighborhood of Zolitude, a working-class, industrial sprawl made up of Soviet-era apartment buildings that house a mostly Russian-speaking population. Built only in the final years of the Soviet Union, Zolitude was impacted by the downturn in construction projects in Latvia during the economic crisis, when plans to build modernized apartment buildings were put on hold. The Maxima supermarket finally opened in 2011 as a multi-purpose retail center, envisioned as the economic heart of a brand-new apartment complex adjacent to the store. The structure was named the Latvian Building of the Year, though it most likely fell short of government regulations for new structures. No one detected its potential pressure points, like that the roof was improperly supported; a heavy rainstorm early last week was absorbed into the construction materials left on the roof, eventually causing the it to cave in on the rush-hour shoppers below. As Riga Deputy Mayor Andris Ameriks explained in an interview last week, ‘‘In recent years due to the economic crisis many institutions, including construction oversight ... were closed in Latvia in order to save money.”