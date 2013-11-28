What to Read Over Thanksgiving Weekend

With the long Holiday weekend ahead of us, here is a collection of links. If you have some free time, or just need to get away from family, these articles are all worth reading.
--Mark Lynch, in Foreign Policy, has an important piece explaining why the Obama administration is not getting tough with Egypt's generals.
--Annie Lowrey, in The New York Times, examines why it is so hard for the homeless to get healthcare coverage.
--Did Dorothy Parker steal a story idea from Vladimir Nabokov? Galya Diment has some evidence in New York magazine's piece, 'A Tale of Two Lolitas.'
--David Rohde has a John Kerry profile in The Atlantic that feels especially timely.
--Stephen Kinzer has a harrowing New York Review of Books essay about American cold war policy in Guatemala.
--David Rieff takes issue with the new film about Hannah Arendt in The Nation, and makes some broader points about genocide.
--In the Los Angeles Review of Books, Shehryar Fazli looks at the life of Malala Yousafzai through the lens of Pakistan's regional crises.
--Jamie Martin has a fascinating piece in the London Review of Books on the Anglo-American attempt to form a new international economic order after World War II.
--Amidst all the stories of sexual violence in India, Caravan magazine's Gayathri Sreedharan has a deeply reported article on the New Delhi police force's approach to gender issues.
