What to Read Over Thanksgiving Weekend

With the long Holiday weekend ahead of us, here is a collection of links. If you have some free time, or just need to get away from family, these articles are all worth reading.

--Mark Lynch, in Foreign Policy, has an important piece explaining why the Obama administration is not getting tough with Egypt's generals.

--Annie Lowrey, in The New York Times, examines why it is so hard for the homeless to get healthcare coverage.

--Did Dorothy Parker steal a story idea from Vladimir Nabokov? Galya Diment has some evidence in New York magazine's piece, 'A Tale of Two Lolitas.'