The Franco/Rogen Video Is a Tribute to Kanye, Not a Parody

The new video for Kanye West’s “Bound 2,” the final track off his latest masterpiece, Yeezus, provoked discussion and controversy. Set against self-consciously generic backdrops—horses running, Monument Valley—that you might have used when making a fake music video at a birthday party in 1992, Kanye rides a motorcycle, on which soon appears his reality-TV-famous fiancée Kim Kardashian. They proceed to copulate (on the motorcycle) while he raps lyrics not fit for a family blog post. Most found it tasteless; others called it genius. New York art critic Jerry Saltz deemed it an example of “the New Uncanny,” which, okay. My take is that much as the song “Bound 2” caps off an album engaged with self-loathing (“Hold My Liquor”), self-aggrandizement (“I Am a God”), and the racist Man (“New Slaves”) by celebrating a twisted yet somehow totally pure and genuine brand of love, the video is a retort to those who question Kanye’s engagement to Kardashian, with whom he had a daughter a few months ago. It says, No, we are really in love, and if you think that’s tacky, please watch us have sex in front of something you think even tackier. (I guess I fall into the “genius” camp.)

But the “Bound 2” video came out more than a week ago—an Internet eternity. This week’s conversation has centered around “Bound 3,” a shot-for-shot remake, with the same soundtrack, starring popular young comic actors James Franco and Seth Rogen as Kanye and Kardashian, respectively. Reception has been at least as negative as the “Bound 2” video’s. New York’s Jody Rosen said it “sucks,” and for the same alleged reason that Outward, Slate’s LGBTQ blog, suggests we should find it homophobic: That it expects us to laugh at the fact that it substitutes a man-man romance for a man-woman one.

May I humbly posit that this is a total misreading—in several ways—of what Franco and Rogen were up to?

On a smaller level, I think the funniest part of the video is simply watching two actors do an incredible job (see for yourself how incredible) mimicking a video that had barely come out a week before—an impressive feat in its own right as well as a sly commentary on the Internet’s warp-speed metabolism. In particular, Franco’s ability to “do” Kanye is awe-inspiring.