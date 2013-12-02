Because of Thanksgiving, readers may have missed The New York Times's Joe Biden story, which ran in the newspaper on Wednesday. It is the saddest short political profile I have ever read. Whether Jackie Calmes, the reporter of the story, was intentionally being condescending, or whether she simply didn't realize how pathetic a picture she was drawing, is a debate for another day. But good grief, because grief is what you will feel after reading the piece. For starters, the article is titled, "In a Time of Need, the Vice President Plays to His Strengths." What are those strengths?

Mr. Biden can certainly talk, and he is talking a lot these days.

That's basically it. He is talking. And talking. And talking, He talks to Johnny Isakson, the Georgia Republican.

Among those Mr. Biden took [on a trip to Houston] was Senator Johnny Isakson of Georgia, reflecting the vice president’s role as liaison to Senate Republicans as well as to Democrats — and as a gym buddy, too. “It’s a good bonding type of thing for him to be lifting weights or be on the treadmill and be talking — Joe’s always talking, so you always have communication,” Mr. Isakson said.

Did this accomplish anything? Is anyone listening? Hard to say. (The next line, hilariously, describes Biden as "poised" for budget talks, for which Calmes says the prospects of major success are "virtually nil.") What else?

In recent days, he was talking to former colleagues in the Senate opposed to the administration’s preliminary nuclear accord with Iran, a deal reached in part through secret talks in Oman that included Mr. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. As the vice president takes a lead role in pushing against new congressional sanctions on Iran, he has phoned, among others, Senator Charles E. Schumer of New York, an influential Democratic critic of the deal.

More talking. Even sadder are the attempts to make it sound like Biden is really accomplishing a lot. For example, President Obama described Biden as someone “who does a bunch of things that don’t show up in the stat sheet.” Such as?