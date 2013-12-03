“The more traction we get, the more it becomes very, very aggressive,” Watts said in an interview. “Their concern level is so heightened that they’re going to fight back with everything they have.”

All the same, the tone and substance of the online vituperation is telling.

The harassment comes from multiple sources, but much of it centers around a few Facebook pages, one of them called Hypocrisy and Stupidity of Gun Control Advocates and another called Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a Fraud. For Colette Martin, a Moms Demand Action member in Queens, the chief nemesis has been someone who goes by the nom de Facebook of Manly McBeefington (“Paging Dr. Freud,” she quips). Martin's sleuthing leads her to believe that McBeefington, in real life, is a tattoo artist in Long Island.

On the Facebook page of Starbucks—a battleground, thanks to Moms Demand Action’s successful effort to get Starbucks to discourage open carry of weapons in its shops—McBeefington posted a map of Martin’s neighborhood with the message: “I saw there was a recent incident where an NYPD officer got shot by someone—in the middle of Bloomberg’s gun-free utopia—and quite near your home, to boot.” (The image, in fact, depicted Martin's old neighborhood.) On the same page, he posted another message noting that Martin's son was about to turn four: “I went to Starbucks and had an early celebration for his upcoming birthday,” he wrote, with an accompanying photo of a birthday cake set beside an NRA membership card. (He’d apparently deduced the child's age from years-old postings by Martin elsewhere online.) Also on Facebook, someone else sent Martin a direct message with a gory picture of a badly wounded foot. “BTW, this is what happens when careless people tread on coiled, venomous snakes,” the message read.

Martin says she has notified police in Long Island about the man she thinks is Manly McBeefington. She has reported him to Facebook, as well, but says she was told that Facebook does not block fictional “character pages.” Similarly, Shannon Watts says she has had difficulty getting protection against harassment on Facebook because she is deemed a “public person” by virtue of leading Moms Demand Action. (Asked for comment Monday, a Facebook spokesman pointed to the company's Community Standards, which do not create special exemptions for fictional accounts, and in fact discourage them, which would seem to contradict what Martin says she was told. But the standards for abusive behavior do make a distinction between postings impugning "private individuals" and public ones, as Watts was told. Regardless, after I made my inquiries to Facebook, it suddenly shut down the page for the "Fraud" group.) Watts has also reported the most serious threats to the FBI, though she is not overly worried for her safety: “I am not afraid, because if something did happen to me it would only rally hundreds of thousands of moms to make this [movement] continue.” And, she adds, she has dogs and burglar alarms at home.